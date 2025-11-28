What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah slugged out a must-have win over Kansas
Utah shrugged off a slow start and another porous performance on the defensive side of the ball to keep its postseason aspirations alive in a 31-21 win over Kansas on Friday.
While giving up 290 rushing yards, the Utes (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, including a 48-yard touchdown reception from Larry Simmons with 3 minutes left, to beat the Jayhawks and maintain eligibility for the Big 12 championship game.
In addition to Simmons, Utah had a few big plays from its defense to be thankful for, as Smith Snowden, Jackson Bennee and Scooby Davis picked off Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels inside the Utes' 30-yard line to prevent the Jayhawks from capitalizing off several lengthy drives fueled by their running game.
Here's what head coach Kyle Whittingham said after the game.
On the play call that set up Larry Simmons' late touchdown
"We were debating on whether just run the ball, keep the clock running or just take our best shot to get the first down."
"After talking to Jason, we decided, 'Hey, whatever play you think has got the best success to get a first down, don't necessarily worry about the clock running just convert.' And he'd been sitting on that play for quite a while. I guess he's had it since he was back in Virginia or something, but it worked to a tee and Larry Simmons — Larry Simmons touchdown to reception ratio is incredible this year. He's called touchdown Larry. I started calling him that about a month and a half ago, and he's lived up to that name. So he was the recipient of that pass, beautifully executed by Devon."
On Jackson Bennee's interception and Utah forcing three picks
"We had everything covered up, and we flushed [Jalon Daniels] out of the pocket. He was on the move and just didn't get it out of harm's way, and Jackson tracked it down and made a great play."
"And like I said, that one and that Scooby Davis pick six were were huge. Probably would have had another pick six if Smith Snowden hadn't fallen down earlier in the game, but three interceptions in a game is is outstanding, and interceptions are more damaging to an offense than fumbles. It's just statistically proven, and so anytime you can pick a guy off three times your chances of winning are pretty good."
On Utah's sluggish start offensively
"First of all, Kansas was playing good defense. But I don't know — hopefully the cold didn't bother us. I mean, that would be a weak excuse if that was the deal. But we just never got into a real rhythm."
"Devon is still not himself. I mean you can see that. Look at look at some tape early in the year, when he's himself and and now he's just not quite able to do the things he did early on. But he did a good job."
On what his future might hold
“Well, tomorrow I'm gonna be spread eagle on the couch laying there just watching college football and seeing what happens — maybe clothed, maybe not, I don't know, but I'll just, you know, take some time to decompress and to reflect."
"And you know we may have a game next week. Who knows? And so right now is not the time to really comment on that or even think about it yet. But yeah, everyone knows that's out there, and we'll see what happens. But right now, I'm having a heck of a time coaching this team. Was a fun year and not quite over yet. Got a little more football left coach."
On winning 10 games after going 5-7 last season
"It's huge. And I thought about maybe last year being the last go around, but I couldn't — as I've said many times — I just couldn't stomach ending on that. We needed to right the ship, get things headed back in the right direction and I believe we've certainly done that this year."