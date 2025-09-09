Utah football vs. Wyoming by the numbers
Looking to remain unbeaten before embarking on a rigorous Big 12 slate, Utah wraps up its nonconference schedule Saturday with a trip to Laramie, Wyoming, to take on the Cowboys.
The Utes (2-0) enter the matchup following consecutive wire-to-wire victories to open the 2025 regular season, having thumped UCLA (43-10) and Cal Poly (63-9) in their first two games.
The Cowboys (2-0) also have an opportunity to move to 3-0 after beating Akron (10-0) and Northern Iowa (31-7).
Here's a look at some key numbers and statistics ahead of Saturday's game.
7,220: Elevation of War Memorial Stadium (in feet)
No venue in Division I sits at a higher elevation than Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium. Located in the heart of Laramie, Wyoming, the home of the Cowboys is positioned at a staggering 7,220 feet above sea level, according to the team's official website. Perhaps the only stadium in the country that sits at a higher elevation is Division II constituent Western Colorado's Mountaineer Bowl in Gunnison, Colorado (7,750 feet above sea level).
For comparison, Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium is approximately 4,600 feet above sea level. Whittingham doesn't expect the discrepancy to impact Saturday's game much, though it's still worth mentioning for any fans who plan on making the trip to Laramie for the first time.
200: Receiving yards for Wyoming's Chris Durr
Just two games into his sophomore season, Wyoming's Chris Durr has already accounted for 57% of his total production from last season (348 receiving yards in 12 games). The 5-foot-10 Chicago native is putting up 100 yards per game and has scored touchdowns in each of the Cowboys' wins over Akron and Northern Iowa to start 2025, with 146 of his 200 total receiving yards coming in the 10-0 victory over the Zips in Week 1.
Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham mentioned in the lead-up to Saturday that his secondary has allowed too many opposing pass-catchers to turn "loose up the field" due to what he called "poor eyes" from his younger defensive backs. The Utes' pass defense could be something to monitor against the Cowboys, especially with regard to Durr.
83: Previous meetings between Utah, Wyoming
For those who didn't hear Whittingham or Jay Sawvel discuss it already, Saturday's matchup will be a brief rekindling of an old Mountain West Conference rivalry between the Utes and Cowboys, as they'll square off on the gridiron for the first time in roughly 15 years when they take the field at War Memorial Stadium.
According to Utah's team site, the Utes lead the all-time head-to-head record 49-31-1, with victories in eight of their last nine meetings dating back to 2000. Their last four wins over the Cowboys came by an average margin of 29.8 points, including a 50-0 thumping in 2007. Granted, the two schools haven't seen each other since October 2010.
82.4: Utah's third down conversion rate
No Division I team has been as efficient on third down as Utah has been through the first few weeks of the season. The Utes lead in the country with the most third down conversions per game (14.0) and rank No. 2 in the land in third down conversion rate at 82.4% — just slightly behind Arkansas at 83.3%.
79.2: Devon Dampier's completion percentage
Speaking of efficiency, Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has been superb through the air in his first couple of games as the Utes' signal-caller. The junior who transferred in from New Mexico enters Week 3 with the second-highest completion percentage in the Football Bowl Subdivision at 79.2%, trailing only Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (79.5%).
Saturday will pose a different test for Dampier, as he faces a Wyoming defense that's allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 42.1% of their passes (No. 4 in the country) in 2025, and one that held Dampier to 16-of-31 (51.6%) through the air last season in a 49-45 win for Wyoming over his Lobos (albeit, Dampier also rushed for 207 yards in that game).
3.4: Yards per play allowed by Wyoming
There are only seven other teams in the country that have held opponents to a worse yards-per-play average than the Cowboys have this early into the season. After holding Northern Iowa to just 170 total yards of offense last week, Wyoming will attempt to slow down a Utah offense that's averaging 492 yards per game (16th-best in the country).
2: Total touchdowns allowed by both teams
Utah's only offensive touchdown allowed so far this season will have been two weeks ago by the time Saturday rolls around, while Wyoming's only touchdown score against it was to a Football Championship Subdivision team. Both defensive units have been stout out of the gate, though time will tell if one begins to crack on Saturday.