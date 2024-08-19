Utah Football will get a technology boost in the Big 12 this year
The University of Utah participated in a test program in December 2023, utilizing in-helmet radio communication during their Las Vegas Bowl game against Northwestern. This technology, already well-established in the NFL since the mid-90s and allows coaches to communicate directly with quarterbacks on offense and a designated defensive player, whose helmet is marked with a green dot.
Utah deployed this technology with quarterback Cam Rising on offense and linebacker Karene Reid on defense last year. This system is expected to continue in the upcoming season, with one of the Utes senior linebackers being the primary defensive communicators, depending on game situations. According to Kyle Whittingham, the in-helmet communication system is a significant improvement, particularly for reducing the risk of sign-stealing, which has become a concern in college football.
The rules are identical to the NFL systems. The audio in the helmet will be enabled when the ref rolls the play clock. It will cut off with 15 second to go. There's no talkback from the players. Just a coach-to-player setup for now.
In addition to in-helmet communication, the NCAA is introducing sideline tablets for video review. These tablets, provided by Microsoft through a partnership with the Big 12, will allow teams to review plays with players using multiple camera angles, including the broadcast feed, end zone feed, and sideline feed. Up to 18 tablets will be available on the sidelines, in the locker room, and in the coaching booth.
Overall, these changes mark a significant step towards aligning college football with the technological advancements seen in the NFL.