Utah Football's Leadership Council Announced With 14 Members

Ryan Kostecka

Traditionally, Utah not only has its captains for the season, it has a 'leadership council,' a group of players voted on by their teammates who go a long way into setting the direction and mindset of the team, as well as determining disciplinary action for when it arises.

Being voted a member of the council is not to be taken lightly, as members of last season's leadership council went a long way into determining whether or not defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley would remain on staff following his suspension over the summer.

Utah announced it's leadership council last Friday, with 11 members of the offense and three members of the defense making up the 14-member council. Included in the leadership council are the four captains as well

Utah 2020 Leadership Council / C = Captain
*Jake Bentley, QB, Senior (C)
*Orlando Umana, OL, Senior (C)
*Devin Lloyd, LB, Junior (C)
*Mika Tafua, DE, Junior (C)
*Devin Brumfield, RB, Junior
*Britain Covey, WR, Junior
*Solomon Enis, WR, Junior
*Nick Ford, OL, Junior
*Cole Fotheringham, TE, Junior
*Brant Kuithe, TE, Junior
*Drew Lisk, QB, Senior
*Howard Pututau, DE, Senior
*Cam Rising, QB, Sophomore
*Bryan Thompson, WR, Junior

The offense is well represented with 11 members, including all three quarterbacks battling it out to be the opening-day starter on Nov. 7 against Arizona.

Impressive is Rising, the lone underclassmen to be elected to the council. Nine members of the council are juniors with four seniors.

With big things expected this season despite having an extremely young defense, it will be the role of the leadership council to keep the Utes on track through what is sure to be ups and downs throughout the year.

