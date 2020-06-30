Utah in top-5 for 2021 WR prospect Lonyatta "Junior" Alexander

With the addition of 3-star (soon to be 4-star) running back Ricky Parks to Utah's 2021 class, the offensive side of the ball in the class is beginning to really take shape — particularly in the skill positions.

Peter Costelli, a 4-star dual threat quarterback from California, was the first player to announce his commitment to the class, setting the stage for what was to come. Now Utah is looking to add another skill position player, and this one could be what defines the Utes' class moving forward.

2021 wide receiver Lonyatta "Junior" Alexander out of Kennedy Catholic High School in Washington announced via Twitter that a big decision will be coming on July 15.

Alexander released his top-5 in May, and there was a very distinct Pac-12 flavor to it as all teams hailed from the conference.

Alexander originally told 247 sports in a story published on June 10 that he wasn't going to be committing until August or December, depending on when he could make his official visits happen. But with the recruiting dead period being extended until August 31, it appears he may have changed his mind and be deciding sooner rather than later.

"I think at this point, I'm done with getting offers and now just working to get it done," Alexander said. "I'm shooting for August but if the visits get pushed back and we definitely can't take any before the decision, I'm going to push it back until December."

Alexander has visited four of his finalists, taking trips to Cal and Washington in January, Washington in March. Arizona State is the lone school he hasn't seen yet, which may or may not be a deal breaker.

His visit to Utah was during last season, the first one he took compared to the rest of his finalists.

Lonyatta "Junior" Alexander

*4-star, Wide Receiver

*6-foot-3, 189-pounds

*Kennedy Catholic HS — Burien, WA

Alexander, much like his high school teammate Jabez Tinae, is high on the Utes and could immediately come in and be a difference-maker for an unproven Utah receiving corps.

He's a very fluid receiver who finds himself able to gain separation from his defender because of his size. Has the ability to find the holes in zone coverages and uses sharp breaks to get himself open.

By far one of his best attributes is that he's fearless going over the middle, not afraid to get hit, and catches the ball with soft hands.

He does lack top-end speed, needs define his route-running technique and become more physical when it comes to blocking on the perimeter.

Right now there are two predictions for Alexander, one each for Washington and Arizona State, although neither is rated very high.

But Utah's lack of wide receivers and inexperience at the position could provide some drama. Tinae and Alexander have talked about playing together in college so they could be a package deal, one that Utah could really use.

Utah only signed one wide receiver from the 2020 class, but two other players were signed as athletes and could see time on the offensive side of the ball. Juniors Bryan Thompson, Solomon Enis and Britain Covey are the expected starters for the upcoming 2020 season while senior Samson Nacua, junior Jaylen Dixon and freshman Devaughn Vele should all contribute on that side of the ball