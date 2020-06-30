AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Utah in top-5 for 2021 WR prospect Lonyatta "Junior" Alexander

Ryan Kostecka

With the addition of 3-star (soon to be 4-star) running back Ricky Parks to Utah's 2021 class, the offensive side of the ball in the class is beginning to really take shape — particularly in the skill positions.

Peter Costelli, a 4-star dual threat quarterback from California, was the first player to announce his commitment to the class, setting the stage for what was to come. Now Utah is looking to add another skill position player, and this one could be what defines the Utes' class moving forward. 

2021 wide receiver Lonyatta "Junior" Alexander out of Kennedy Catholic High School in Washington announced via Twitter that a big decision will be coming on July 15.

Alexander released his top-5 in May, and there was a very distinct Pac-12 flavor to it as all teams hailed from the conference. 

Alexander originally told 247 sports in a story published on June 10 that he wasn't going to be committing until August or December, depending on when he could make his official visits happen. But with the recruiting dead period being extended until August 31, it appears he may have changed his mind and be deciding sooner rather than later.

"I think at this point, I'm done with getting offers and now just working to get it done," Alexander said. "I'm shooting for August but if the visits get pushed back and we definitely can't take any before the decision, I'm going to push it back until December."

Alexander has visited four of his finalists, taking trips to Cal and Washington in January, Washington in March. Arizona State is the lone school he hasn't seen yet, which may or may not be a deal breaker.

His visit to Utah was during last season, the first one he took compared to the rest of his finalists.

Lonyatta "Junior" Alexander
*4-star, Wide Receiver
*6-foot-3, 189-pounds
*Kennedy Catholic HS — Burien, WA

Alexander, much like his high school teammate Jabez Tinae, is high on the Utes and could immediately come in and be a difference-maker for an unproven Utah receiving corps.

He's a very fluid receiver who finds himself able to gain separation from his defender because of his size. Has the ability to find the holes in zone coverages and uses sharp breaks to get himself open.

By far one of his best attributes is that he's fearless going over the middle, not afraid to get hit, and catches the ball with soft hands.

He does lack top-end speed, needs define his route-running technique and become more physical when it comes to blocking on the perimeter.

Right now there are two predictions for Alexander, one each for Washington and Arizona State, although neither is rated very high. 

But Utah's lack of wide receivers and inexperience at the position could provide some drama. Tinae and Alexander have talked about playing together in college so they could be a package deal, one that Utah could really use.

Utah only signed one wide receiver from the 2020 class, but two other players were signed as athletes and could see time on the offensive side of the ball. Juniors Bryan Thompson, Solomon Enis and Britain Covey are the expected starters for the upcoming 2020 season while senior Samson Nacua, junior Jaylen Dixon and freshman Devaughn Vele should all contribute on that side of the ball

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah TE Brant Kuithe named preseason All-American by Pick Six Previews

After a strong finish to the end of the 2019 season, Utah tight end Brant Kuithe was recently named a fourth-team preseason All-American by Pick Six Previews

Ryan Kostecka

Utah MBB picks up JUCO transfer Jordan Kellier from Williston State

Utah filled one of its scholarships on Monday when JUCO transfer Jordan Kellier of Williston State announced his intention to join the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

Conference-only schedule becoming a possibility

With the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout the nation, the Pac-12 is once again considering the idea of a conference-only college football season

Ryan Kostecka

Utah lands commitment from 2021 3-star RB Ricky Parks

Utah got its running back of the future when 3-star running Ricky Parks out of Tampa, Florida announced his commitment to the Utes on Sunday afternoon

Ryan Kostecka

Are voluntary workouts putting the upcoming college football season in jeopardy?

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike throughout the country, college football programs are seeing a number of their players test positive — putting the potential upcoming season in jeopardy

Ryan Kostecka

The QB's are back — but who takes the lead?

With Jake Bentley and Cam Rising back on campus and participating in voluntary workouts, Utah's starting QB battle is about to pick up some serious heat

Ryan Kostecka

Utah struggling in recruiting amongst Pac-12 teams

With the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down recruiting for most teams throughout the country, Utah currently checks in with the Pac-12's 10th best class, a far cry from last season

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah signee Caleb Lohner officially heading to BYU

Caleb Lohner, the No. 2 prospect in the state of Utah, originally signed his national letter of intent with Utah before being released from it last week, has officially signed with hated-rival BYU

Ryan Kostecka

NCAA: Recruiting dead period extended

Announced on Thursday, the NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period all the way until August 31 in direct response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the nation

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Jordan Loveridge to sign with Kobrat Lapua in Finland

After starring for Utah from 2012-16, Jordan Loveridge will be playing in his fifth season of professional basketball overseas after he signs with Kobrat Lapua of the Finnish Basketball League

Ryan Kostecka