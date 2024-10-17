Utah's Isaac Wilson goes from 'freshman to QB1' nearly overnight
With the recent announcement from Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham that Isaac Wilson will take over as the team's starting quarterback, the Utes now face a new reality. This transition follows the news that veteran quarterback Cam Rising has suffered a season-ending injury, leaving Wilson to guide the team for the remainder of the season. Rising’s absence marks the end of an era in Salt Lake City, with his future as a Ute now uncertain.
Wilson, after starting three games in Rising’s place, has shown his potential. Leading Utah to two road victories against Utah State and the Cowboys, Wilson has demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure. His record of 2-1 as a starter has brought cautious optimism to the program, despite the struggles Utah faced in their loss to the Sun Devils. Brant Kuithe, a key offensive player for the Utes, succinctly summed up the shift, stating, "It’s no longer freshman, it’s QB1," a nod to Wilson’s new role as the leader of the offense.
Whittingham, ever focused on preparation, acknowledged that adjustments are needed moving forward. “We got to be better schematically, put our kids in a better position to succeed,” Whittingham said during the bye week, signaling that changes in the team's approach are forthcoming to support Wilson’s growth.
Rising’s injury and the resulting uncertainty week-to-week had a noticeable impact on the team’s performance and morale. Now that the team knows Wilson will be their quarterback for the rest of the season, there’s a renewed sense of direction. A players-only meeting saw Wilson stepping up as a leader, with teammates like Micah Bernard praising his motivational words.
For Wilson, this opportunity to lead the Utes not only helps his development but also provides Utah a glimpse into the future. The experience he gains during these final six games of the season will be crucial for his growth, making him a likely candidate to be Utah’s starting quarterback in 2025.