Utah lands commitment from Auburn cornerback JC Hart via transfer portal
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham can check off another item from his transfer portal wish list.
After listing off a handful of needs on both sides of the ball in the lead up to last Saturday's Forever 22 spring game, Whittingham reeled in an uber-athletic defensive back who'll join an already-improved Utes secondary in the fall. On Monday, reports surfaced that Auburn transfer JC Hart has committed to Utah for the 2025 season.
Hart, who reportedly visited the Utes late last week, will have three years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound cornerback is the first acquisition for Whittingham and company this spring, and the 17th transfer overall to commit to the Utes. Hart spent the past two seasons with the Tigers, though after appearing in three games and redshirting his freshman season, he received minimal playing time during the 2024 campaign
A former three-star recruit out of Loachapoka (Alabama), Hart was the No. 51-ranked cornerback in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. A former track star in high school as well, Hart was regarded as one of the fastest players on Auburn’s entire roster last season.
That speed, along with his size and frame, makes Hart quite an intriguing addition to Utah’s secondary. The Utes signed a pair of corners during the winter cycle in Blake Cotton from UC Davis and Don Saunders from Texas A&M. Former four-star recruit Cameron Calhoun transferred to Alabama in December, while CJ Blocker committed to Colorado State during the winter cycle as well. Of Utah's 17 portal additions made between the spring and winter windows, six reside on the defensive side of the ball.