Utah legend Eric Weddle named to College Football Hall of Fame 2026 class

Utah football legend Eric Weddle was selected to the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class, the National Football Foundation announced Wednesday.

Weddle, a former All-American whose name is riddled through the Utes' record books, will officially join Alex Smith as the only Utah players in the College Football Hall of Fame when he and the other 21 inductees in the 2026 class are formally inducted during the NFF annual awards dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 8. Former Utes coaches Urban Meyer and Ike Armstrong are in the College Football Hall of Fame as well.

Weddle — the only true safety and one of three defensive backs included in the 2026 class — will be commemorated as one of the best to ever play the game alongside Aaron Donald, Marvin Harrison, James Laurinaitis, Ndamukong Suh and 2009 Heisman Trophy winner, Mark Ingram, among others. Four coaches, including former Boise State head coach Chris Petersen, will be inducted as well.

"College Football Hall of Famer!!!! Has a nice ring to it." Weddle wrote in a post to X . "So grateful for my experience at UTAH, the relationships I have that will last a lifetime. This recognition only happens with amazing teammates, coaches, family and friends that pushed for great things."

Weddle played a vital role in Utah's rise to national prominence in the early 2000s, contributing to a 37-12 record, four consecutive bowl victories and the program's first-ever undefeated season in 2004.

Weddle became the third Utah player to earn consensus All-American honors in 2006, when he recorded 65 tackles, seven interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and a sack in 13 games played. He earned the second of back-to-back Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year awards that year, helping the Utes win consecutive league titles.

Weddle appeared in 48 games with the Utes, finishing his career with 277 total tackles (165 solos), 10 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss. He also fielded kicks and punts for the Utes, tallying 408 yards on 52 returns from 2004-06.

Weddle, a native of Fontana, California, was selected by the San Diego Chargers with the No. 37 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He went on to have a 14-year NFL career, earning a pair of First Team All-Pro selections, as well as three Second Team All-Pro choices and six Pro Bowl honors. He won a Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams before retiring in February 2020.

Nearly two full decades since his college career ended, Weddle's name can still be found throughout Utah's record books. He holds the program record for most fumbles forced in a career with nine, ranks second in program history in interceptions (18) and is tied with Teneil Ethridge for the eighth-most pass break ups in a career (23). His three interceptions returned for touchdowns is tied for third all-time in program history.

Weddle currently is the head coach of the Rancho Bernardo High School (California) and has launched a jewelry line to benefit organizations that provide resources to domestic violence victims. He was inducted into the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.

Congratulations to 𝑼𝒕𝒆 𝑳𝒆𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒅 @weddlesbeard for being named to the 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 @NFFNetwork 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬‼️🙌



📰 https://t.co/hmHEadMe5m#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/M0ODQczzyA — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 14, 2026

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS