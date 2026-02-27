Utah football arranges official visit with 4-star offensive tackle recruit in 2027 class

The list of visitors set to check out the Utah football program and the university's campus this summer continues to grow by the day.

Jake Hildebrand is among the recent names that have been added to the Utes' guest list, and given his recruiting profile, the 6-foot-6 prospect from Basha High School (Arizona) might as well have VIP status once he touches down in in Salt Lake City this June.

Morgan Scalley and company will get their next opportunity to make a strong impression on the four-star offensive lineman during his visit with Utah, which has been set for June 15-17, according to Hildebrand's X account. Utes offensive line coach Jordan Gross paid Hildebrand a home visit during the January contact period.

Hildebrand's had his pick of prestigious schools throughout his recruitment process. He's the No. 199 prospect nationally, according to 247Sports, as well as the No. 22 offensive line prospect and the No. 1 overall high school junior in the state of Arizona. His versatility to play either guard or tackle at the collegiate level adds to the intrigue.

As such, Hildebrand fields interest from some of the top schools in the country, with offers from Alabama, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M, among others. For now, Arizona State (June 12-14) is the only other school to arrange an official visit.

Utah's had a history of recruiting and developing offensive tackle prospects. Both starters from the Utes' 2025 front line — class of 2023 recruits, Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu — are projected to be first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft following efficient seasons from both standouts. Garrett Bolles, a four-star recruit in the 2016 class and an all-conference selection for the Utes, is considered one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL.

Gross, a former All-American with the Utes, is now responsible for finding the next group of Utah tackles after . He's already helped secure the highest-rated recruit in program history, Kelvin Obot, the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, who played for Gross when he was the head coach at Fruitland High School (Idaho).

Utah's 2027 recruiting class

Three-star wide receiver prospect and The Oakridge School (Texas) product, Kingston Parks, is the only 2027 recruit to commit to Utah at this point. Parks, the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks, verbally committed to the Utes in late November over competing offers from Arizona, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Sacramento State.