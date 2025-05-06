Utah’s linebacking corps can help lead turnaround if it stays healthy
Despite the loss of Karene Reid to the NFL and Sione Fotu to Houston via the transfer portal, the Utah Utes appear to be in good shape at linebacker heading into what they hope is a turnaround season — barring injuries, of course.
The optimism stems from having four quality players at the position, led by seniors Lander Barton and Levani Damuni.
Barton, who’s from Cottonwood Heights, started all 12 games last year and had a team-leading 72 tackles along with two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He was consistent all season, ranking 13th among Big 12 linebackers by averaging six tackles per game, and recording seven games with six or more tackles. He had a career-best 12 tackles at Houston. His season highlight was an 87-yard pick-six against Iowa State.
Damuni returns after missing last season with an Achilles injury he suffered in spring ball a year ago. He led the Utes with 87 tackles in 2023 after transferring from Stanford back to his home state — he’s from Providence — and is eager to get back at it. His importance to the team was illustrated when he was named to the leadership council this spring.
The things that will help with his return are “just really leaning on what I know, using my experience, the things I learned at Stanford and the things I learned from when Karene was here,” he said. “Seeing how he led the room and just keeping those good things going.”
The third projected starter is Johnathan Hall, a junior who made an impact after getting the opportunity for plenty of playing time due to injuries. The converted safety played in all 12 games and made three starts, piling up 38 tackles, including nine for loss, one sack and one interception.
Another player who will be in the mix is junior Trey Reynolds, who missed the 2022 and 2023 seasons while on an LDS mission and returned last season to play in all 12 games, on defense and special teams. He had 13 tackles. He played in all 14 games in 2021.
Other returnees on the roster include redshirt freshmen Elijah Elliss, who’s from Farmington, and Kanai Lopes.