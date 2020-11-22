Utah Loses Season Opener 33-17 To USC In Dismal Performance

Prior to kickoff on Saturday night, Utah wasn't really expected to challenge an undefeated USC team ranked No. 19 in the country — Especially considering this was the Utes season opener and the Trojans entered Rice-Eccles stadium with a 2-0 record.

That's what made the early part of the second quarter so interesting as Utah found itself tied at 10 following a Nephi Sewell scoop and score.

But it was all USC from there on out, as the Trojans outscored the Utes by 16 the rest of the way, resulting in a 33-17 season-opening loss by the Utes.

"It was a disappointing game," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said postgame. "A lot of positives, however, especially on the defense side. Our defense played scrappy. The run defense was solid. We need to clean some things up on the pass game. But, really, we had some pretty good performances from a lot of the guys who hadn't played much football for us, if any."

Entering the season, all the talk was about how Utah's offense was going to have to carry its young and inexperienced defense. Yet somehow those roles were reversed as it was the defense with a better-than-expected performance and an offense that was flat out anemic.

Utah finished with just 351 yards of total offense, yet committed five turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles). The offensive line, widely considered to be the strength of the team, was absolutely dominated by the Trojans in the trenches. They gave up three sacks and five tackles for loss, not to mention at least double-digit quarterback hurries.

Starting quarterback Cam Rising had back-to-back turnovers when he threw an interception late in the first quarter, and followed it up with a fumble on a sack on the first play if the second quarter.

He got hurt on that play and didn't return, as senior Jake Bentley entered in his place. He then had three turnovers in the game, including a costly fumble and interception that really hindered the Utes in the end.

Bentley finished the game 16-of-28 for 171 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also added four carries for 24 yards. Rising was just 3-of-6 for 45 yards and interception in his one quarter of play.

Utah's by-committee approach at the running back position was just that as four players (Devin Brumfield, Jordan Wilmore, Ty Jordan and Micah Bernard) all logged carries. Wilmore led the group with 10 carries for 38 yards while Jordan added eight touches for 53 yards.

Brant Kuithe led the Utes with four catches (on nine targets) for just 23 yards. Solomon Enis, Samson Nacua and Bryan Thompson — Utah's three starting wide receivers — finished with a combined eight catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Kedon Slovis had an up-and-down game for the Trojans, finishing 24-of-35 for 264 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Bru McCoy and Amon-Ra St. Brown each finished with a team-high five catches, with McCoy netting 66 yards and St. Brown with 53. Tyler Vaughns added four catches for 62 yards and a score while Drake London shipped in three catches for 45 yards.

Vavae Malepeai led the Trojans ground game with 20 carries for 62 yards and a score, while Kenan Christon finished with five carries for 55 yards.

Final Stats

The game started out well for the Utes as they struck first in the opening quarter.

Utah scored on its second drive of the game after Rising found a really good rhythm on offense. Combined with Jordan, a dynamic runner in space, the Utes marched down the field and before a Jadon Redding 36-yard field goal made it 3-0 midway through the opening quarter.

USC then took advantage of Rising's fumble to get the ball back at the four-yard line. Vavae Malepeai then scored from two yards out for the lead.

After a three-and-out on offense, Utah pinned the Trojans back deep in its own territory. The defense then made the play of the game when Mika Tafua sacked Slovis, Devin Kaufusi forced a fumble and Sewell picked it up and ran 22 yards for the touchdown.

USC then took advantage of an exhausted Utah defense, scoring 14 straight points on back-to-back possessions to make it 24-10 late in the second half.

But then Bentley found his groove, aided by a good showing by the offensive line who gave him time to throw and opened up holes for the running backs. He led the Utes on a 9-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a Nacua touchdown with under a minute left in the half.

Despite the momentum gained at the end of the first half, the offense failed to capitalize in the second. The defense did its job though, bending but not breaking in forcing three USC field goals.

Ultimately, Bentley's turnovers and the offensive lines ineptitude to block USC defensive line proved to be the difference in the end.

Utah now returns to action on Saturday when it's supposed to travel south to face Arizona State. However, that game is in serious doubt considering the Sun Devils have been decimated by a massive COVID-19 outbreak.

If Utah cannot play, I'm sure the conference will look to match them up with another team if another game gets canceled due to COVID-19. But the Holy War still remains a possibility as BYU has a bye this upcoming weekend, but the Utes probably don't want any of that smoke after this performance.

