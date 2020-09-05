SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah makes top-7 for 2021 prospect Eric McAlister

Ryan Kostecka

It may be the month of September, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

Looking to add to its wide receiver depth, the Utes have been hard after a number of big-time recruits. And good news may be on the horizon as 3-star wide receiver Eric McAlister out of Azle High School in Texas recently had Utah as a member of his top-7.

The Utes are joined by Boise State, Wyoming, San Diego State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska and Wisconsin. As of now, it appears that Boise State may have the slight advantage but the Utes have been making a hard push as of late and could potentially land the difference-maker.

Prospect: Eric McAlister
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Azle, Texas — Azle High School 
Committed to: Uncommitted
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Although raw as a prospect, McAlister possesses extreme potential due to his height and frame. He's long and lean throughout the body but has an elite catch radius while showcasing good flexibility to make acrobatic catches.

He's already a redzone threat by having the ability to high point the ball while using his frame to block out smaller defensive backs. He also shows great burst off the line of scrimmage despite his height, and runs with long strides and gets on top of defensive backs quicker than expected.

However, McAlister does need to work on a few things if he's going to be a true threat at the next level.

He must fill out his frame and reach 190 pounds while keeping his long strides and speed. He's rarely been pressed at the line of scrimmage so he will have to learn how to adjust to the physical aspect of the game, and gaining more weight will be key. 

Most importantly though, McAlister will have to refine his route-running skills and tighten up his technique. That should come with the experience he gets once in a college program.

Altogether, McAlister projects as a multi-year starter at the college program and has the potential to emerge as a legit No. 1 receiver on a Power-5 program.

Utah only signed one wide receiver from the 2020 class, but two other players were signed as athletes and could see time on the offensive side of the ball. Juniors Bryan Thompson, Solomon Enis and Britain Covey are the expected starters for the upcoming 2020 season while senior Samson Nacua, junior Jaylen Dixon and freshman Devaughn Vele should all contribute on that side of the ball

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Ute Francis Bernard in a great spot to make the Dallas Cowboys

Out of the five Utes to go undrafted at the 2020 NFL draft and sign with teams, former Utah linebacker Francis Bernard is emerging as a surefire candidate to make a team's 53-man opening day roster

Ryan Kostecka

Utah athletics announces department wide furloughs and layoffs

Speaking on Friday, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan that there would be department-wide furloughs and layoffs in response to the economic impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 partners with Quidel in 'game changing' move for athletics

Commissioner Larry Scott announced on Thursday afternoon the partnership between the Pac-12 conference and Quidel Corporation regarding daily COVID-19 testing as ‘major step’ in resuming play

Ryan Kostecka

Utah emerging as RBU of the West Coast

After emerging into the spotlight in the Pac-12 conference over the past couple of years, the Utes have turned into the new 'Running Back University' after sending their past three starters to the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

Utah TE Brant Kuithe named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award watchlist

Despite not playing college football this fall, Utah junior tight end is continuing to haul in the preseason awards — most recently named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose preseason award watchlist

Ryan Kostecka

Five years ago today, Utah took down Michigan in season-opener

In what was a huge game in the history of the Utah football program, five years ago today the Utes spoiled Jim Harbaugh's coaching debut by taking down Michigan 24-17

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football — 'A Storm Is Coming'

Utah football is ready for the 2022 recruiting season with the mantra 'A Storm Is Coming' — highlighting the players the Utes will be targeting to build off the momentum of the '20 and '21 seasons

Ryan Kostecka

Zack Moss could be the steal of multiple fantasy football drafts

After being taken in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, former Utah running back Zack Moss could be the steal of fantasy football drafts as the ultimate sleeper pick

Ryan Kostecka

by

joshualovezfootball

Former Ute Garett Bolles ready for make-or-break season in Denver

Ahead of the 2020 NFL season, former Ute and current Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is ready for a pivotal season that will go a long way into determining the rest of his career

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Julian Blackmon removed from Active/Non-Football Injury List

It's been a long road to recover for former Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon — but he's now preparing for the upcoming season after being removed from Active/Non-Football Injury List

Ryan Kostecka