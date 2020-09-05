Utah makes top-7 for 2021 prospect Eric McAlister

It may be the month of September, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

Looking to add to its wide receiver depth, the Utes have been hard after a number of big-time recruits. And good news may be on the horizon as 3-star wide receiver Eric McAlister out of Azle High School in Texas recently had Utah as a member of his top-7.

The Utes are joined by Boise State, Wyoming, San Diego State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska and Wisconsin. As of now, it appears that Boise State may have the slight advantage but the Utes have been making a hard push as of late and could potentially land the difference-maker.

Prospect: Eric McAlister

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Azle, Texas — Azle High School

Committed to: Uncommitted

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Although raw as a prospect, McAlister possesses extreme potential due to his height and frame. He's long and lean throughout the body but has an elite catch radius while showcasing good flexibility to make acrobatic catches.

He's already a redzone threat by having the ability to high point the ball while using his frame to block out smaller defensive backs. He also shows great burst off the line of scrimmage despite his height, and runs with long strides and gets on top of defensive backs quicker than expected.

However, McAlister does need to work on a few things if he's going to be a true threat at the next level.

He must fill out his frame and reach 190 pounds while keeping his long strides and speed. He's rarely been pressed at the line of scrimmage so he will have to learn how to adjust to the physical aspect of the game, and gaining more weight will be key.

Most importantly though, McAlister will have to refine his route-running skills and tighten up his technique. That should come with the experience he gets once in a college program.

Altogether, McAlister projects as a multi-year starter at the college program and has the potential to emerge as a legit No. 1 receiver on a Power-5 program.

Utah only signed one wide receiver from the 2020 class, but two other players were signed as athletes and could see time on the offensive side of the ball. Juniors Bryan Thompson, Solomon Enis and Britain Covey are the expected starters for the upcoming 2020 season while senior Samson Nacua, junior Jaylen Dixon and freshman Devaughn Vele should all contribute on that side of the ball

