Utah offers intriguing 3-star recruit from California
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah coaching staff have been busy on the recruiting trails lately.
While they round out their 2025 roster through the transfer portal, Whittingham and company have begun laying the foundation for their future recruiting classes. The coaching staff has arranged visits (including home visits) with a few star-studded prospects and put out offers on several others in an attempt to make the most out of the current contact period.
Rocky Cummings is one of many highly-touted recruits the Utes have shown interest in as of late. According to his X/Twitter account, Cummings has received a scholarship offer from Utah.
Who is Rocky Cummings?
Cummings is a 6-foot-3, 216-pound recruit who plays on both sides of the ball for Carlsbad High School (California). In addition to lining up at tight end on offense, Cummings is a standout linebacker. He's a three-star recruit and ranked by 247Sports as the No. 110 linebacker in the class of 2026.
Cummings is coming off the Under Armour Next camp in Los Angeles, where he measured and tested against some of the other top recruits in the 2026 and 2027 classes. His time of 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash indicates a solid blend of size, athleticism and speed at the outside linebacker position.
After impressing at the Under Armour Next camp, there's certainly a chance Cummings garners more interest from Power Four schools. So far, he holds offers from Boston College, Colorado State, San Diego State, Fresno State, San Jose State and Utah State, with a visit to Boston College lined up for June 6.
Who else is in Utah's 2026 class?
The Utes' 2026 recruiting class features three-star tight end Colby Simpson and three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts. RJ Mosley, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver from Pittsburg High School (California), is set to visit the Utes during a very important recruiting weekend for Whittingham and company. In addition to Mosley, Utah will host three-stars Gavin Day, Mataalii Benjamin, Sean Morris, Perrion Williams and Jaden Vaughn on June 20, according to 247Sports.
Utah is also in the running to land three-star wide receiver recruit Ayson "Boogie" Theus. He's the No. 99-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 88-ranked recruit from Texas.