Utah's Spencer Fano remains in contention for several postseason awards

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano did all the walking for those who were talking about him in the offseason as one of the best offensive tackles in college football.

After being named a preseason All-American and the No. 1 tackle prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft by several outlets going into the 2025 season, Fano managed to exceed the lofty expectations placed upon him in some respects, as he helped pave the way for the No. 1 rushing attack at the Power Four level while remaining rock solid in pass protection.

The Utes' passing game might not have been as explosive compared to others in the Big 12, though it was among the most efficient due in large part to Fano, who didn't allow any sacks and yielded only five pressures across 382 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Utah ranked No. 4 in the league in passer rating (145.6) and No. 5 in completion percentage (62.9%), in addition to averaging 269.8 rush yards per game, second among Football Bowl Subdivision teams behind Navy (298.4).

The modest and humble Fano would most likely be the first to credit his teammates for everything that went into Utah's offensive turnaround in 2025, leaving All-American list creators and national award voters to do the touting for him.

That said, here's a look at the awards and accolades Fano has earned or in the running for.

Achieved Awards

Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year

Fano was named the Big 12's top offensive lineman for the first time in his three-year career on Dec. 4. He was also named to the All-Big 12 first team for the second straight year.

Utah finished the regular season averaging the most rushing yards per game (263.0) while allowing the second fewest sacks (nine) in conference play. Out of their nine league games, the Utes ran for over 200 yards seven times, including a season-high 422 in their 53-7 win over Colorado. That was the most rushing yards by a Kyle Whittingham-coached team (since 2005).

All-Big 12 First Team

Fano earned all-conference first team honors for the second season in a row. This time, he was joined by his teammate on the other side of the Utes offensive line, left tackle Caleb Lomu.

In Contention For...

Outland Trophy

Fano was selected to be a finalist for the Outland Trophy — awarded annually to the nation's best college interior lineman on offense or defense — by the All-America Committee of the Football Writers Association of America on Nov. 25, a few days prior to the Utes' regular season finale win over Kansas State on Black Friday.

It marked the second time in the award's history that a Utah player was named a finalist, as Fano joined four-year standout and All-American selection, Jordan Gross (2002), in that exclusive club.

Iowa center Logan Jones and Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald were also named finalists for the prestigious award. The recipient of the Outland Trophy will be announced on Dec. 12 during the Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award

Fano was among the group of 10 finalists vying for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, marking the second consecutive year the junior of Samoan ancestry was considered for the honor, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry.

Lomu, who is of Tongan descent, joined Fano in that exclusive group, which was selected out of nearly 100 players by a nine-member committee that includes former Utah head coach Ron McBride.

Cal wide receiver Jacob De Jesus, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane, Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa and Cal linebacker Cade Uluave were the other eight finalists being considered.

The winner of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on December 16.

Associated Press All-America

Fano's standout season for the Utes made him a legitimate contender to earn a spot on one of the Associated Press All-America teams, likely to be revealed in mid-December prior to the first round of the College Football Playoff (Dec. 19-20).

Fano placed on the AP's preseason All-America First Team in August and received similar recognition from other outlets at the end of the season.

The Athletic released its All-America teams on Dec. 10. Fano was one of two offensive tackles featured on the first team offense, joining Indiana redshirt junior Carter Smith on the 11-player roster.

Fano was tabbed as a preseason All-American by The Athletic back in August. Only two other offensive players earned a spot on both the preseason and postseason teams (Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers).

On3 had Fano on its version of an All-America team as well, featuring the Utah tackle alongside Ioane, Florida center Jake Slaughter, Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon and Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa.

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS