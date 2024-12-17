Utah OL Spencer Fano earns 2024 AP All-America honors
Utah Football offensive lineman Spencer Fano has solidified himself as one of the nation’s top talents, earning another All-America honor on Monday. The Associated Press named Fano to its Second Team, marking his fourth career All-America recognition and his third accolade of the 2024 season. This prestigious honor places Fano among an elite group of Utah offensive linemen, as he becomes the fifth Ute ever recognized by the AP and the first since 2010.
Fano’s 2024 season has been nothing short of dominant. The sophomore right tackle started all 12 games, anchoring the line with consistency and power. His impact has been evident both in pass protection and run-blocking. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Fano’s 91.8 run-blocking grade leads all offensive tackles in college football, showcasing his ability to open critical rushing lanes. Additionally, his 80.3 pass-blocking grade ranks among the best, as he did not allow a single sack after the opening week of the season. This stellar performance earned him First-Team All-Big 12 honors from both coaches and the Associated Press.
Fano’s resume highlights an impressive young career. He has already played in 25 games with 24 starts split between right tackle (13 starts) and left tackle (11 starts). His achievements include being named a PFF First-Team All-American and a Walter Camp Second-Team All-American in 2024, alongside earning a spot on the CFN Freshman All-America First Team in 2023.
A versatile and physical lineman, Fano also showcased his athleticism in unique ways, notably rumbling into the end zone for a two-point conversion against Colorado.
Before his time at Utah, Fano was a standout at Timpview High School. A four-star recruit, he was ranked the No. 12 offensive tackle nationally by 247Sports and the No. 2 player in Utah. His high school accolades included Daily Herald All-Valley First Team and Deseret News 5A First Team honors, while he contributed to an offense that produced over 5,000 yards and 76 touchdowns.
As a true sophomore, Fano continues to cement his reputation as one of the most reliable and talented linemen in college football, with many more accolades likely on the horizon.