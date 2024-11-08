Utah's Spencer Fano lands unique NIL ahead of Holy War
Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano has inked an NIL deal with Chubby's Neighborhood Grill, debuting his signature creation, the "Fano Loco Moco Burger." This exclusive burger is now available at Chubby's Orem-University Mall location and will be on the menu until New Year's Day, offering fans a taste of Fano's culinary style. The Fano Loco Moco Burger is described as an indulgent meal featuring a juicy patty, a perfectly cooked egg, and grilled onions, all complemented by a side of savory gravy, a combination Fano enthusiastically dubbed “The American Dream.”
This partnership comes amid Holy War rivalry week, adding extra spice to the matchup between the Utes and the 9th-ranked BYU Cougars, who will clash under the lights at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night at 10:15 p.m. ET, broadcasted on ESPN. The game and the rivalry have extended beyond the field as BYU linebacker Zay Bagnah also joined forces with Chubby's to launch his own creation: "The Bangin’ Bagnah Poutine Burger," a nod to his background and style, adding another layer to the excitement surrounding the Holy War.
Utah great says it's time to cut off NIL to Cam Rising and move on
For both Fano and Bagnah, these deals showcase the growing impact of NIL on college athletes, allowing them to create unique collaborations that connect with fans on a personal level. The Fano Loco Moco Burger is more than just a meal; it’s a chance for fans to support their favorite Utah player in a deliciously exciting way. As Fano puts it, he’s thrilled to have “joined powers” with Chubby's to bring his vision to life, blending his identity with a classic burger twist in time for one of Utah’s biggest rivalry games of the year.