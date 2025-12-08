Utah opens as heavy favorite over Nebraska in early betting lines for Las Vegas Bowl

Oddsmakers jumped on an opportunity to set the line for the 2025 Las Vegas Bowl between Utah and Nebraska soon after the matchup was announced Dec. 7.

Based on the opening lines from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Utes (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) were viewed as heavy favorites over the Cornhuskers (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) in the betting markets in the weeks leading up to their New Year's Eve contest from Allegiant Stadium (1:30 p.m. MT, ESPN).

As of Dec. 8, Utah was favored by 13.5 points over Nebraska.

Some uncertainty regarding the Cornhuskers' quarterback and running back situations in the weeks leading up to their postseason game were likely factored into the spread. Emmett Johnson, the Big Ten's leading rusher and running back of the year, had declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and didn't specify whether he'd play in Nebraska's bowl game when he announced his future intentions on Dec. 5. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior's 1,821 scrimmage yards in the regular season ranked No. 2 in the country.

It was also unclear how healthy Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef would be by New Year's Eve after suffering a hamstring injury against Iowa on Nov. 28. Lateef, who filled in for Dylan Raiola following his season-ending injury on Nov. 1, wasn't available for the start of bowl game practices.

A couple of personnel changes in Lincoln, Nebraska, kept the point spread in flux as well. A few days after head coach Matt Rhule confirmed Raiola's uncle, Donovan Raiola, was fired from his position as the team's offensive line coach, San Diego State defensive coordinator Rob Aurich was hired to fix the Cornhuskers' ailing defense.

Aurich, who helmed an Aztecs defense that ranked No. 5 in scoring defense (12.6 points allowed per game), was brought in to reshape a Nebraska team that yielded 23 points and 312.3 yards per game.

Utah wasn't dealing with too many injuries when the regular season concluded, though it was evident qual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier played less than 100% healthy during the final few weeks. Dampier still powered through the pain to make 11 starts and spearhead an offense that averaged 41.1 points per game while totaling 29 total touchdowns and nearly 2,900 yards of offense.

If the point spread for the Las Vegas Bowl held up, it would be the first time Utah was by double-digits in a bowl game since it was a 15-point favorite going into the 2005 Fiesta Bowl against Pitt.

Here's more on the betting lines and stats for the 2025 Las Vegas Bowl.

Odds, Spread and Total for Utah vs. Nebraska

Spread:

Utah: -13.5 (-122)

Nebraska: +13.5 (+100)

Moneyline:

Utah: -630

Nebraska: +450

Total: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Utah

Against the spread overall: 8-4

Over-under: 8-4

Against the spread in bowl games under Kyle Whittingham: 10-7

Against the spread in Las Vegas Bowl games: 2-2

Against the spread in last five bowl games: 1-4 (0-5 outright)

Nebraska

Against the spread overall: 4-7-1

Over-under: 9-3

Against the spread in bowl games under Rhule: 1-0

Against the spread in bowl games in Pacific Standard Time Zone since 2009: 3-1

Against the spread in last five bowl games: 4-1 (3-2 outright)

How to watch Utah vs. Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31

Wednesday, Dec. 31 Game Time: 12:30 p.m. PT/1:30 p.m. MT

12:30 p.m. PT/1:30 p.m. MT Where: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas How to watch (TV): ESPN

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

