Utah QB Byrd Ficklin receives weekly Big 12 honor after impressive first start
A year ago, Jamarian "Byrd" Ficklin was a relatively unknown prospect from Muskogee, Oklahoma
Despite guiding his high school team to an undefeated season, en route to the Oklahoma 6A-II state football championship game as a senior, Ficklin wasn't being heavily pursued like some of the top recruits in the state were being courted by the kings of the SEC and Big Ten, and instead committed to Texas State in July 2024.
Ten months after flipping his pledge to Utah, the the 6-foot-1, 181 pound southpaw who was under recruited had some of the college football world's most prominent figures raving about his first collegiate start with the Utes.
What a difference a year has made for Ficklin, who threw for 140 yards, rushed for another 151 on the ground and recorded 3 total touchdowns in a 53-7 thrashing of Colorado on Saturday night, earning him both Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors and the league's freshman of the week designation on Monday.
Ficklin's historic performance — he became one of just five Utah quarterbacks since 1995 to both pass and rush for 100 yards in a game — was made possible, in part, by Utah's front line, which paved the way for 422 rushing yards while allowing only one sack on the night.
Utah's stout O-line was recognized as the Big 12 Offensive Line of the Week for its efforts on Saturday, marking the third time this season the Utes have taken home that award. Utah recorded a season-high 587 yards of total offense against the Buffaloes.
For Ficklin, his first real introduction to high-major Division I football certainly made his name more familiar with fans, but his approach has remained consistent ever since he arrived to campus in the spring. His even-keeled approach and preparation process as the backup to Devon Dampier gave Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham confidence that Ficklin could lead the Utes offense while Dampier continued to recover from injury.
"He was a mid-year guy, and so he was with us in spring and you could tell from day one that his demeanor was different than a typical freshman," Whittingham said after the game. "The way he carried himself, the way he handled his business. It was very evident back in spring ball that maybe we have something special here."
Not long after breaking a 63-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage, Ficklin had the attention of some of college football's more prominent voices, including former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III.
Ficklin became the first Big 12 player this season to earn both the league's freshman and offensive player of the week awards in the same week. Dampier earned offensive player of the week recognition following Utah's season-opening win over UCLA.