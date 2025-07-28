Utah QB tabbed preseason candidate for major college football award
Devon Dampier is a candidate to take home one of the most prestigious awards in college football heading into his first season as the starting quarterback of the Utah Utes.
Dampier was among the 80 players named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday, recognizing the sport's most outstanding players in the lead up to the 2025 campaign.
It's the fourth consecutive preseason in which the Utes' starting quarterback made the Maxwell Award watch list, as Dampier continues a streak that Cameron Rising first started in 2022. Rising also appeared on the 2023 and 2024 watch lists, though injuries got in the way of any chances he had of taking home the honor during his time in Salt Lake City.
In fact, Dampier would be the first Utes player to receive the distinguished accolade — should the New Mexico transfer impress at the Power Four level much like he did against Group of Five competition.
While at the helm of the Lobos' offense, Dampier led the Mountain West in points responsible for (188) and total yards (3,934) last season. He showcased his dual-threat abilities while tossing 12 touchdowns through the air and running in another 19 on the ground, becoming the first quarterback in program history to earn All-Mountain West first team honors in the process. New Mexico ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West in red zone efficiency and total offense, and checked in at No. 4 in the country with 484.3 yards per game.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 11. The three finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 25. ESPN is set to announce the winner of the 89th Maxwell Award on Dec. 11.
In addition to a spot on the Maxwell Award watch list, Dampier has received Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors ahead of his junior season.