Utah QB tabbed preseason candidate for major college football award

‘Tis the 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 📋@Devonddampier has made the 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭! This award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football!



📰: https://t.co/RrqIfH8Kzs#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/39rMvhyrEI