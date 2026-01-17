Arizona vs. UCF Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 17

There's no denying the Arizona Wildcats are the best college basketball team in the country at 17-0 and 4-0 in the Big 12, but let's give some respect to the UCF Knights, who are an impressive 14-2 and 3-1 in Big 12 play.

The two teams will face off in a fascinating battle on Saturday afternoon. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.

Arizona vs. UCF Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona -9.5 (-110)

UCF +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Arizona -550

UCF +400

Total

OVER 165.5 (-110)

UNDER 165.5 (-110)

Arizona vs. UCF How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 17

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Addition Financial Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Arizona Record: 17-0 (4-0 in Big 12)

UCF Record: 14-2 (3-1 in Big 12)

Arizona vs. UCF Betting Trends

Arizona is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games

The OVER is 6-0 in Arizona's last six games

Arizona is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 road games

The UNDER is 4-1 in UCF's last five games

UCF has won nine straight home games

Arizona vs. UCF Key Player to Watch

Koa Peat, F - Arizona Wildcats

Koa Peat is leading Arizona in points per game at 15.3, but he has hit his free throws at a rate of just 64.5% this season. Arizona is good enough for free throws to not play a significant factor in most games, but at some point this season, the Wildcats are going to need Peat to hit his free throws. It's an area he should focus on moving forward.

Arizona vs. UCF Prediction and Pick

Not to take anything away from the No. 1-ranked team in the country, but the Wildcats have regressed a bit in recent games, evidenced by just barely squeaking by Arizona State in a game that Arizona was favored in by 20+ points. They have an effective field goal percentage of just 54.9% over their last three games and an eFG% of just 51.3% when playing on the road this season.

UCF may not be fantastic at anything, but they're not bad in any area either. The Knights rank 21st in the country in rebounding rate, which is going to be big when it comes to preventing Arizona from getting second-chance scoring opportunities.

I think the Knights can keep this game within the number.

Pick: UCF +9.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!