Utah ranks just outside of top 12 in first College Football Playoff rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2025-26 season featured Utah just on the outside of the initial 12 teams projected to compete for the national championship.
The Utes (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) checked in at No. 13 in the first CFP rankings that were revealed on ESPN Tuesday night, slotting Kyle Whittingham and company behind six SEC squads, three Big Ten teams, a pair of Big 12 contenders and No. 10 Notre Dame.
BYU, the lone undefeated team standing in the Big 12, came in at No. 7, followed closely by Texas Tech at No. 8, setting up a pivotal showdown Utah fans will want to keep an eye on between the Cougars (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) and Red Raiders (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) on Saturday.
If the season were to end today, Virginia and Memphis would get in as the No. 11 and No. 12 seeds, respectively, because the five highest-ranked conference champions earn automatic bids into the 12-team playoff. That would put Oklahoma and Texas on the outside looking in, since they were behind four other SEC teams in the top 12, while the Cavaliers would earn the auto bid as the top-ranked ACC team.
The committee didn't rank any Group of 5 schools in its initial CFP rankings. If this were to occur in the final rankings, the committee would simply select what it believes is the best Group of 5 conference champion to be the 12 seed.
Utah has now appeared in 45 CFP rankings since the system debuted in 2014. The Utes have finished in the top 25 seven times, including their highest ranking (No. 8) in 2022.
Utah is idle following a 45-14 win over Cincinnati in Week 10 and will return to action on Nov. 15 for a Big 12 matchup at Baylor.
First CFP Rankings of 2025
- Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten)
- Indiana (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten)
- Texas A&M (8-0, 5-0 SEC)
- Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC)
- Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC)
- Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC)
- BYU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12)
- Texas Tech (8-1, 5-1 Big 12)
- Oregon (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten)
- Notre Dame (6-2)
- Texas (7-2, 4-1 SEC)
- Oklahoma (7-2, 3-2 SEC)
- Utah (7-2, 4-2 Big 12)
- Virginia (8-1, 5-0 ACC)
- Louisville (7-1, 4-1 ACC)
- Vanderbilt (7-2, 3-2 SEC)
- Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC)
- Miami (6-2, 2-2 ACC)
- USC (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten)
- Iowa (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten)
- Michigan (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten)
- Missouri (6-2, 2-2 SEC)
- Washington (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten)
- Pitt (7-2, 5-1 ACC)
- Tennessee (6-3, 3-3 SEC)
Utah's College Football Playoff Résumé
Rankings based on ESPN FPI
- Strength of record: No. 23 (No. 3 in Big 12)
- Strength of schedule: No. 54 (No. 10 in Big 12)
- Remaining strength of schedule: No. 46 (No. 9 in Big 12)
- Notable wins: vs. Arizona State, vs. Cincinnati
- Losses: vs. Texas Tech, at BYU