Past and present Utah players react to Kyle Whittingham stepping down as Utes head coach

One of college football's longest-tenured and most storied head coaches has called it a career.

Utah's Kyle Whittingham announced Friday he'll be stepping down at the end of the 2025 season, bringing an end to a legendary run that included three conference championships, two Rose Bowl appearances and over 175 victories from 2004-2025.

Credited as the architect behind Utah's rise in the sport's landscape, Whittingham helped transition the Utes from the Mountain West to the Pac-12, and then to the Big 12 in 2023, changing the school's trajectory and overall stature for the better through his program's consistent success on the field.

As someone who often credited the team following a win and wanted all the blame to go his way after a loss, Whittingham would be one to pin his career accomplishments on his players, leaving none of the glory for himself so he could highlight those who made it happen on the field.

Of course, Whittingham didn't build Utah into the program it is today all by himself. From fan-favorites to under-the-radar players, countless individuals made the Utes' ascension to power conference status happen on the field, including several All-America and NFL talents.

In total, 35 players who earned All-America honors, including 17 first-team placements, came through Whittingham's doors. He coached over 100 first-team all-conference players and about four times as many academic all-conference honorees in his 21 years at the helm,

Players React to Kyle Whittingham's Retirement

Spencer Fano (2023-current)

Fano took some time out of his big day — he was named the recipient of the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to college football's top lineman — to send praise his coach's way.

BUILD THE STATUE 🐐 https://t.co/c1eoVtsSmi — Spencer Fano (@FanoSpencer) December 12, 2025

Smith Snowden (2023-current)

Snowden, who turned into a standout nickel corner for the Utes after starting his career on the boundary, shared his gratitude for his head coach via X post.

An absolute legend! What an honor to be coached by one of the best to do it!🙌🏽❤️



Let’s get this bowl game! https://t.co/rbNVyrSNUP — Smith Snowden (@SnowdenSmith) December 13, 2025

Daniel Bray (2025-current)

Bray got an opportunity to shine as a freshman with the Utes and seized it, recording 269 rushing yards and a touchdown on 39 carries (6.9 per attempt).

fun while it lasted , love coach 🤞🏽 https://t.co/4JLMftncSm — 𝓓𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓮𝓵 𝓫𝓻𝓪𝔂 (@Danielbray2_) December 12, 2025

Nate Tilmon (2025-current)

Tilmon arrived to Utah as a three-star recruit out of Mansfield Timberview High School (Texas). The 6-foot-1 safety played in 10 games on special teams and defense.

Thank you for everything Coach!!❤️🐐 https://t.co/vLrLhqin39 — Nathan Tilmon (@NateTilmon2025) December 12, 2025

Jaren Kump (2019-current)

One of Utah's team captains for the 2025 season noted Whittingham was one of the main reasons he stayed at Utah for six seasons in his reaction he shared to X.

Thank you for the best years of my life Coach Whitt!!

One of the main reasons I came and stayed at the U! The best coach in football, love you coach! Let’s be great 1 more time https://t.co/VrtGagyJJq — Jaren Kump (@jarenkump68) December 12, 2025

Luke Bottari (2022-24)

Bottari appeared in five games, getting the start under center in Utah's win over UCF in the 2024 regular season finale, during his three-year Utah career.

Proud to have played and Coached for a LEGEND‼️ Lets go get 11. https://t.co/mobJtKzWiJ — Luke Bottari (@lukebottari) December 13, 2025

Nick Ford (2017-21)

Ford was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection with the Utes before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He currently plays in the Indoor Football League for the Massachusetts Pirates.

Coach Whitt one of the best to do it hands down. Thank you for what you’ve done for the University. Also, God bless you for what you did for the players. You made sure family and hard work were the standard. You’ve shaped young men into leaders and fathers. All in or in the way. — Nick Ford 🇵🇹 (@NickFord55) December 12, 2025

Andy Phillips (2012-16)

Phillips, a former Utes kicker and four-time All-Pac-12 selection, had one of the better reactions to Whittingham stepping down.

❤️ - finally time to get him into Masters Ski Racing ⛷️ https://t.co/gHfbLLLh1n — Andy Phillips (@AndyDPhillips) December 12, 2025

Isaac Asiata (2011-16)

Asiata, a two-time all-conference guard and recipient of the Pac-12’s 2016 Morris Award, quoted a famous line from "The Sandlot" in his message to Whittingham over X.

Hero’s Get Remembered, But LEGENDS never die.



Thank you for taking a chance on a kid from Spanish Fork, and changing his life forever.



Love You Forever Coach Whitt. Let’s Get One More 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/k8DIhEZpzO — Isaac Asiata (@AsiataFive4) December 12, 2025

Aaron Amaama (2014-18)

The Bingham High School (Utah) product was a walk-on who lettered his last two seasons while contributing on special teams and in a backup role at offensive tackle.

Thanks for never giving up on this knucklehead coach can’t thank you enough! Enjoy retirement 🤙🏾 @UtahCoachWhitt pic.twitter.com/ZoGY9U5yvQ — Coach Dogg (@AaronAmaama) December 12, 2025

Jay Hill (1998-99)

Hill led the Mountain West in interceptions and was named second team all-conference as a cornerback during Whittingham's first few seasons as the Utes' defensive coordinator. Hill followed a similar path from player to defensive coordinator at BYU.

An amazing coach, mentor, and friend. Words cannot express how grateful we are for Coach Whit, Jamie, and his family. I was extremely blessed to be coached by and to have coached with Kyle. Thank you for all you did for @Utah_Football and for @NCAAFootball. https://t.co/ApegsF99Pe — Jay Hill (@CoachJayHill) December 12, 2025

Other Reactions

Mark Harlan

Harlan has been the Utah athletic director since 2018.

What an incredible legacy. Coach Whitt is one of the impactful figures in the history of Utah Athletics, for his pivotal role in the most successful seasons in program history. Character, integrity & class…he impacted so many student-athletes in such an incredibly positive way! https://t.co/Cp6sETfC6d — Mark Harlan (@MarkHarlan_AD) December 12, 2025

Taylor Randall

Randall has served as the university's president since August 2021.

On behalf of the @UUtah, I want to thank Kyle Whittingham for his significant contributions over many years in elevating the institution in so many ways-- his impact went well beyond the victories on the football field. Thank you. #GoUtes! https://t.co/A2UDE5jAN8 — Taylor Randall, UofU President (@PresidentUofU) December 12, 2025

Bob Stoops

Stoops was the head coach of Oklahoma from 1999-2016. He's currently the head coach of the Dallas Renegades of the United Football League.

Wishing Coach Whittingham all the best moving forward! Congrats on a job well done!! https://t.co/R6qiZkW0ha — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) December 12, 2025

BYU Football

Whittingham played for the Cougars as a linebacker from 1978-81 and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for BYU in 1985. Whittingham went 11-6 against his alma mater as a head coach.

On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, tremendous respect to Coach Whittingham on a remarkable career leading Utah Football. https://t.co/2bf7KcvbjC — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 12, 2025

Adam Rittenberg

Rittenberg has been a sports journalist covering Big Ten football for ESPN since 2008.

A no-doubt Hall of Famer and the most important person in Utah football history. What a run for Coach Whitt. https://t.co/6X3kr9oCGa — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 12, 2025

