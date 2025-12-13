Past and present Utah players react to Kyle Whittingham stepping down as Utes head coach
In this story:
One of college football's longest-tenured and most storied head coaches has called it a career.
Utah's Kyle Whittingham announced Friday he'll be stepping down at the end of the 2025 season, bringing an end to a legendary run that included three conference championships, two Rose Bowl appearances and over 175 victories from 2004-2025.
Credited as the architect behind Utah's rise in the sport's landscape, Whittingham helped transition the Utes from the Mountain West to the Pac-12, and then to the Big 12 in 2023, changing the school's trajectory and overall stature for the better through his program's consistent success on the field.
As someone who often credited the team following a win and wanted all the blame to go his way after a loss, Whittingham would be one to pin his career accomplishments on his players, leaving none of the glory for himself so he could highlight those who made it happen on the field.
Of course, Whittingham didn't build Utah into the program it is today all by himself. From fan-favorites to under-the-radar players, countless individuals made the Utes' ascension to power conference status happen on the field, including several All-America and NFL talents.
In total, 35 players who earned All-America honors, including 17 first-team placements, came through Whittingham's doors. He coached over 100 first-team all-conference players and about four times as many academic all-conference honorees in his 21 years at the helm,
Players React to Kyle Whittingham's Retirement
Spencer Fano (2023-current)
Fano took some time out of his big day — he was named the recipient of the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to college football's top lineman — to send praise his coach's way.
Smith Snowden (2023-current)
Snowden, who turned into a standout nickel corner for the Utes after starting his career on the boundary, shared his gratitude for his head coach via X post.
Daniel Bray (2025-current)
Bray got an opportunity to shine as a freshman with the Utes and seized it, recording 269 rushing yards and a touchdown on 39 carries (6.9 per attempt).
Nate Tilmon (2025-current)
Tilmon arrived to Utah as a three-star recruit out of Mansfield Timberview High School (Texas). The 6-foot-1 safety played in 10 games on special teams and defense.
Jaren Kump (2019-current)
One of Utah's team captains for the 2025 season noted Whittingham was one of the main reasons he stayed at Utah for six seasons in his reaction he shared to X.
Luke Bottari (2022-24)
Bottari appeared in five games, getting the start under center in Utah's win over UCF in the 2024 regular season finale, during his three-year Utah career.
Nick Ford (2017-21)
Ford was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection with the Utes before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He currently plays in the Indoor Football League for the Massachusetts Pirates.
Andy Phillips (2012-16)
Phillips, a former Utes kicker and four-time All-Pac-12 selection, had one of the better reactions to Whittingham stepping down.
Isaac Asiata (2011-16)
Asiata, a two-time all-conference guard and recipient of the Pac-12’s 2016 Morris Award, quoted a famous line from "The Sandlot" in his message to Whittingham over X.
Aaron Amaama (2014-18)
The Bingham High School (Utah) product was a walk-on who lettered his last two seasons while contributing on special teams and in a backup role at offensive tackle.
Jay Hill (1998-99)
Hill led the Mountain West in interceptions and was named second team all-conference as a cornerback during Whittingham's first few seasons as the Utes' defensive coordinator. Hill followed a similar path from player to defensive coordinator at BYU.
Other Reactions
Mark Harlan
Harlan has been the Utah athletic director since 2018.
Taylor Randall
Randall has served as the university's president since August 2021.
Bob Stoops
Stoops was the head coach of Oklahoma from 1999-2016. He's currently the head coach of the Dallas Renegades of the United Football League.
BYU Football
Whittingham played for the Cougars as a linebacker from 1978-81 and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for BYU in 1985. Whittingham went 11-6 against his alma mater as a head coach.
Adam Rittenberg
Rittenberg has been a sports journalist covering Big Ten football for ESPN since 2008.
MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS
Cole Forsman has been a contributor with On SI for the past three years, covering college athletics. He holds a degree in Journalism and Sports Management from Gonzaga University.