Utah's Brant Kuithe named to John Mackey preseason watch list
Utah tight end Brant Kuithe has earned a spot on the prestigious 2024 John Mackey Award Watch List, which honors the most outstanding collegiate tight end. This recognition places Kuithe among the top 48 tight ends in the nation, with six representatives from the Big 12. His inclusion on this list is a testament to his exceptional skills and the impact he has made throughout his college career.
Kuithe’s accolades extend beyond just the Mackey Award. He is also on the Comeback Player of the Year Watch List and has been recognized as a preseason All-American by College Football News, Pick Six Previews, and Athlon Sports. A three-time All-Pac-12 selection, Kuithe will make his debut in the Big 12 this season, leading the Utes into new conference territory.
A native of Katy, Texas, Kuithe leads all active FBS tight ends in career receptions (148), receiving yards (1,882), and receiving touchdowns (16). His consistency is evident, as he has played in 51 games with 26 starts, catching at least one pass in 32 consecutive games. His 30 career games with three-or-more catches highlight his reliability as a go-to target for the Utes.
Utes offense gathering "enemy intel" on new Big 12 opponents before 2024 season
Despite an injury setback in 2022, Kuithe is poised for a standout season. In his last full season in 2021, he led Utah in receiving yards with 611 on 50 catches, scoring six touchdowns. His ability to perform in big games was showcased in his 118-yard performance against No. 3 Oregon that year.
Kuithe first made waves in 2019, earning All-America honors as a sophomore. His 602 receiving yards on 34 catches and nine total touchdowns, including three rushing scores, set him apart as one of the nation’s premier tight ends. As he embarks on his final season, Kuithe is positioned to solidify his legacy as one of the top tight ends in college football.