Utes offense gathering "enemy intel" on new Big 12 opponents before 2024 season
The Utes enter season prep with championship focus and a resolve to make a statement in their first year of Big 12 play. As part of their quest for greater heights of national prominence, Utah must first tackle their initial season in the expanded Big 12. This means facing the challenge of encountering new teams with new coordinators and new personnel, all while aiming to make the program's first playoff appearance.
The challenge and opportunities that come with joining a new conference are not lost on Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig. After a decade of familiarity with programs in the West, he acknowledges that facing a number of unfamiliar opponents presents a unique twist to season preparation.
"For the first time in my career, we spent time in February looking at Big 12 opponents that we knew nothing about," Ludwig explained.
"We took a deeper dive in June, looking at Big 12 opponents, just trying to ensure that when you get to week seven or eight of the season, you're not putting the tape on and saying, 'I've never seen this type of defensive structure before.'"
Ludwig's approach underscores the importance of preparation for the Utes. While they do not have game plans set up for every opponent, having an understanding of the basic defensive schemes and identities of these new teams is crucial.
"We just want to have an idea of their basic defensive philosophy and their personality or identity of what they're trying to get done on defense," Ludwig said.
One key defensive structure stood out during Ludwig's preparations: the three down, three safety look, which is fairly common in the Big 12 but not seen in the Pac-12, SEC, or Big Ten.
"There's one defensive structure that we did not see in the Pac-12. I can't recall seeing it in the SEC or Big Ten. It's a three down, three safety look, which is fairly common in the Big 12," Ludwig noted.
Reports suggest that some Big 12 teams are moving away from this structure due to coordinator changes, but understanding it remains vital.
"That was time well spent, because there's some terminology and identification that has to take place with that. So I feel like I don't know that we have the answers right now, but it's not going to catch us off guard. We got a great idea of what to expect when game week comes around," he said.
As Utah prepares for its inaugural Big 12 season, the team is focused on adapting to new challenges and leveraging new opportunities. With thorough preparation they're poised to navigate their new conference landscape with confidence and ambition.