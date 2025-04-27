Utah’s Karene Reid signs free agent deal with Denver Broncos
Utah’s Karene Reid signed a free agent contract with the Denver Broncos on Saturday night after he wasn’t selected in the NFL Draft.
Based on projections, the senior from American Fork was expected to be taken in the seventh round or end up as a priority free agent.
Earlier, the Broncos took Utah tight end Caleb Lohner in the seventh round.
According to NFL.com, Reid ranked No. 22 among linebackers at the Combine in production, No. 23 in athleticism and No. 25 in total score.
He was second-team All-Pac-12 Conference as both a sophomore and junior, and was named a team captain as a senior last fall, when he missed four games midway through the season with an ankle injury. He started the other eight games and finished third with 54 tackles.
He started 39 of 43 career games played and had three games with 10-plus tackles, including 10 in his final career game, a victory against UCF that snapped a seven-game losing streak. He also had a sack in that final game and three total in the last four games. Reid had an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl.
Reid originally committed to Utah State, but then served a two-year LDS mission, which makes him two years older than most of the current class of draftees. When he returned, he walked on at Utah and ultimately earned a scholarship.
His father, Spencer, was a linebacker for legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards from 1994-97. He was with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers for two seasons after signing a free agent contract and also played one year with the Indianapolis Colts before a back injury ended his career.
Reid’s brother, Gabe, played with the Utes in 2022 after transferring from Stanford. Several members of their extended family also played college and pro ball.
At 6 feet, 231 pounds, Reid is considered by many observers to be undersized. While scouts have noted his good instincts and football IQ, he’s projected as a backup linebacker and special teams player.
Among Reid’s strengths, as noted by his NFL.com profile, are a a good ability to read plays and get where he needs to be, having a “hot motor with good body control in space,” the ability to slip past blocks and make tackles in the box, as well as pursuing plays with leverage and closing the distance before tackling.
His weaknesses include being built more like a big safety than a linebacker, having average pursuit burst and speed, lacking range and lateral quickness as a zone defender, and getting engulfed by blockers and carried out of the gap because of his size.