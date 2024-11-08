Utah vs. No. 9 BYU: How to watch, Game time and TV
The Holy War between Utah and BYU returns as a high-stakes showdown in Salt Lake City, reviving a rivalry with fresh intensity in the Big 12 Conference. It’s the first time the two teams face off as conference rivals since 2010, with both teams bringing contrasting narratives into this game.
No. 9 BYU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) stands undefeated, surprising many as they lead the conference and boast a top-10 national ranking. Meanwhile, Utah (4-4, 1-4 Big 12) is fighting for bowl eligibility, a stark contrast to their recent dominance over BYU, having won nine of the last ten matchups, including all but one since 2010.
For BYU, this game is crucial for their path to the Big 12 championship. Led by quarterback Jake Retzlaff, the Cougars have shown steady improvement throughout the season, scoring 35.1 points per game and averaging 410 yards per game. Retzlaff, who struggled in past seasons, has emerged as one of the conference’s top quarterbacks, showcasing the team’s potent offense. Complementing the offense is a defense that leads the league in takeaways with 18, including 14 interceptions.
Eleven BYU players have recorded at least one interception, highlighting a balanced and opportunistic defense led by Jay Hill. This defense, combined with Retzlaff’s offensive firepower, has put BYU on a undefeated trajectory, recently besting Oklahoma State and UCF in standout performances. The Cougars also have two victories over Top 25 opponents.
In contrast, Utah has had a turbulent season. Head coach Kyle Whittingham reopened the quarterback competition after a loss to Houston, with Isaac Wilson and Brandon Rose both vying for the starting role. Rose’s late interception against Houston set up their game-winning field goal, adding to Utah’s recent struggles. Whittingham has hinted at a new plan to turn the team’s fortunes around, though details remain confidential until game time. He said Rose had the best week of practice in his young career. On the other hand, Wilson has been dealing with injuries this year.
The rivalry represents a clash of two teams with vastly different trajectories. BYU looks to extend its perfect record, while Utah hopes to break a four-game losing streak and rekindle its season. In a rivalry as unpredictable as the Holy War, both teams will leave everything on the field to battle for bragging rights in the Beehive State.