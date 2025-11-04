Utah's Spencer Fano named semifinalist for prestigious college football award
Spencer Fano's impact on the Utah football team received national recognition Tuesday, as the standout offensive tackle was named a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award.
Fano's named resided alongside 12 others whom the the Lombardi Award Committee felt should be in contention for the prestigious award, epitomizing values of leadership, courage, performance and discipline on and off the field. Named after the legendary coach, Vince Lombardi, the honor is presented annually to the top lineman or linebacker in college football.
Alabama's Kadyn Proctor and Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge were the only other offensive lineman named a semifinalist for the award. Two players from Texas Tech's defense — Jacob Rodriguez and David Bailey — were the only other representation from the Big 12.
Fano has lived up to the expectations of a preseason All-American through Utah's first nine games of the season. The 6-foot-6 junior from Spanish Fork, Utah, has allowed just five pressures and five hurries without giving up a sacks in 245 pass blocking opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus. He's also the anchor of an offensive line that gives its quarterback an average time of 5.3 seconds before being sacked, per Pro Football Sports Network.
Fano's coming off a statement performance in the Utes' last win over Cincinnati, posting the highest PFF grade for an offensive lineman in Week 10 (86.0) and checking in with the highest offensive lineman grade on PFSN (93.5) after helping Utah accumulate 267 yards on the ground in its 45-14 victory over the Bearcats.
The previous week, Fano helped the Utes rack up 587 total yards of offense against Colorado, including the second-most rushing yards a Kyle Whittingham coached team has recorded in a single game (422). Utah ranks No. 3 in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 267.1 rushing yards per game and has given up seven sacks all season, the second-fewest among Big 12 teams.
Along with being named a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award, Fano was also tabbed the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week on Tuesday. The Outland Trophy is awarded annually best interior lineman in college football at the end of the regular season. Fano and his offensive lineman mate, Caleb Lomu, were tabbed to the preseason watch list for the award back in July.
After the finalists for the Lombardi Award are named on Nov. 18, the winner will be announced on Dec. 10.