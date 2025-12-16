Utah's Spencer Fano makes history as the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

As the postseason accolades continue to roll in for Spencer Fano, the Utah offensive tackle's name gets etched into different parts of the program's record books.

No Utes offensive tackle had taken home the Outland Trophy, awarded annually the top lineman in college football, or been named an Associated Press All-American in back-to-back seasons until Fano accomplished both feats in the span of a few days, cementing his legacy as one of the best at his position in program history.

Fano wasn't done achieving firsts, though. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-6 Spanish Fork, Utah, native became the only Utah player to take home the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award, presented yearly to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that the esteemed honor was awarded to both Fano and USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. Fano, who is of Samoan ancestry, and Lemon, who's of Hawaiian heritage, were picked out of a group of 10 finalists by a nine-member committee featuring former Utah head coach Ron McBride.

Fano's teammate, Caleb Lomu, was a finalist alongside Cal wide receiver Jacob De Jesus, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane, Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa and Cal linebacker Cade Uluave. Fano was a finalist for the 2024 award, which was won by Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMilan.

Fano helped pave the way for the No. 1 rushing attack among power conference teams while starting all 12 games at right tackle in the 2025 regular season. Utah ranked No. 4 in the league in passer rating (145.6) and No. 5 in completion percentage (62.9%), in addition to averaging 269.8 rush yards per game, second among Football Bowl Subdivision teams behind Navy (298.4).

The Utes' passing game might not have been as explosive compared to others in the Big 12, though it was among the most efficient due in large part to Fano, who didn't allow any sacks and yielded only five pressures across 382 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. His 84.0 PFF grade ranked No. 8 in the FBS.

In addition to being named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, Fano became the first offensive lineman in program history to earn multiple AP All-America honors in a career, and just the fourth player in school history to receive the prestigious accolade in back-to-back seasons. The other three played special teams: Tom Hackett (first team in 2014 and 2015), Mitch Wishnowsky (third team in 2017, second team in 2018) and Matt Gay (first team in 2017, third team in 2018).

Fano also took home All-America honors from the Walter Camp and American Football Coaches Association.

We are proud to announce that @FanoSpencer is now the 𝑭𝑰𝑹𝑺𝑻 Ute to be named 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫‼️🏆



📰 https://t.co/OCRF3CcUk8#GoUtes | @PolynesianFBHOF pic.twitter.com/o9XJZ1koiI — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 16, 2025

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS