Utah Season Opener Against Arizona Has Changes

Good news for Utah fans.

The wait until kickoff on Saturday is now closer to us as ESPN announced that the Utah-Arizona game has been changed from 2 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. MT, and will now air on ESPN2 rather than ESPNU.

The primary reason for the schedule change is that the Wisconsin-Purdue game, which was originally set to air on ABC, had been canceled due to COVID cases ravaging the Badgers roster. ESPN elected to move the Houston-Cincinnati game from ESPN2 to ABC, which freed up the ESPN2 broadcast.

Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Mike Golic Sr. (analyst) will be on the call while Stormy Buonantony will serve as the sidelines reporter.

Since joining the Pac-12, Utah is 5-1 when appearing on ESPN2. The Utes weren't broadcasted on ESPN2 the past two seasons, with their most recent win on the network coming back in 2017 when they took down San Jose State 54-16.

The rest of the Pac-12 schedule for Week 1 is below... all times MST

Arizona State at No. 21 USC / 10 a.m. / FOX

UCLA at Colorado / 5 p.m. / ESPN2

Stanford at No 14 Oregon / 5:30 p.m. / ABC

Washington at California / 8:30 p.m. / ESPN

Washington State at Oregon State / 8:30 p.m. / FS1

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka