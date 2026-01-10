Utah signs its first cornerback of the 2026 transfer portal cycle

Utah has signed Akron transfer cornerback Elijah Reed out of the transfer portal, adding depth to the Utes' secondary in wake of key departures through the first week of the offseason.

On3's Steve Wiltfong first reported the news of Reed's commitment to the Utes on Friday night. The Louisville, Kentucky, native became the first cornerback to sign with Utah during the 2026 cycle.

Morgan Scalley and his coaching staff were expected to target defensive backs on the open market with Smith Snowden entering the portal and Blake Cotton out of eligibility, creating a couple of holes in a secondary that was stout against the pass in 2025. Utah, which allowed the lowest completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks among Big 12 teams (49.4%) and the second-fewest passing yards per game (177.8), also lost depth pieces to the portal in LaTristan Thompson and Don Saunders.

That being said, Reed will have an opportunity to compete for serious playing time during spring and fall camp. The Utes will have Elijah "Scooby" Davis back in the fold, along with Rock Caldwell, Jason Stokes Jr. and JC Hart.

The Zips didn't excel against the pass as a team, but their struggles weren't because of Reed. The 6-foot-3 defensive back put together a career year in 2025 with 47 total tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble, earning a 77.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. He allowed just one touchdown all season and a 58.9 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks, according to PFF .

Reed previously played at Kentucky, the school he committed to as a three-star and top-100 cornerback prospect in the class of 2022. After serving in a limited role with the Wildcats, he took his talents to Akron ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Reed played in nine games in his first season with the Zips, finishing with 32 total tackles, four passes defended and an interception. Akron went 9-12 in the 21 games he appeared in across his two seasons with the team.

Reed was the fourth defensive player to transfer to Utah in the 2026 cycle, joining Oklahoma safety Marcus Wimberly, Wyoming defensive tackle Lucas Samsula and North Texas defensive end Ethan Day. Reed was a three-star and the No. 92 cornerback transfer in the portal, according to 247Sports.

Utah recently hosted USC transfer cornerback Braylon Conley on a visit, though he decided to commit to Georgia instead.

