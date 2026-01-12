Utah signs Tennessee transfer to boost defensive line depth

Utah's renovation of its defensive line continued Sunday, as the Utes signed Tennessee transfer Jamal Wallace for the 2026 season.

Wallace's commitment to Utah, which came shortly after the Kansas City, Missouri, native completed an official visit with the Utes, was made official in a post from his Instagram account.

Wallace, a three-star and the No. 58-ranked defensive lineman available on the open market, according to 247Sports , became the fourth defensive line player to transfer to Utah since the portal opened, joining interior lineman Lucas Samsula (Wyoming) edge rusher Ethan Day (North Texas) and lineman Jireh Moe (San José State). The Utes made the additions in wake of four starters along the defensive line opting to either enter the portal or the 2026 NFL Draft, including All-American pass rusher John Henry Daley (portal) and veteran defensive end Logan Fano (draft).

Wallace signed with Utah after spending the past two seasons in a limited role with the Volunteers, playing in nine games and recording seven total tackles in those appearances. Four of those tackles came in six games during the 2025 campaign.

Wallace previously played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Sierra College, a junior college located in Rocklin, California. While logging snaps on the defensive line and at linebacker, he totaled 45 tackles, including 11 for loss, and 3.5 sacks for the Wolverines. Wallace earned NorCal All-State honors and All-NorCal Conference Defensive Team in 2023 after accounting for 39 tackles (10.5 tackles for loss), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups as a sophomore.

Wallace played his high school career at Ruskin High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tabbed as a three-star and top-20 defensive lineman at the JUCO level by 247Sports, Wallace parlayed his breakout 2023 campaign into an opportunity to continue his career at the highest level of competition college football has to offer. He committed to Tennessee shortly after taking an official visit in December 2023, picking the Volunteers over competing offers from Houston, Utah State, North Texas and South Florida, among others.

Now on his way to Salt Lake City, Wallace will have a chance to earn significant playing time with the Utes during spring and fall camps.

On top of losing Daley and Fano, Utah also had to part ways with interior defensive lineman Aliki Vimahi (graduation) and Jonah Lea'ea (portal). Dallas Vakalahi also went portaling after spending two seasons with the Utes, leaving Utah without much depth in the trenches heading into the thick of the offseason.

