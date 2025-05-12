Utah's star offensive lineman could be a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft
As the 2025 NFL Draft class settles in, next year's draft cycle has already begun.
The Utah football program didn't have a player selected during last month's draft — several Utes have inked undrafted free agent contracts — though in the months leading up to the college football season, there's already plenty of pro buzz surrounding star offensive lineman Spencer Fano.
Here's a closer look at Fano, as Utah Utes on SI examines the Utes' top five draft-eligible prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano, junior
Coming off a strong freshman campaign, Fano asserted himself as one of the most dominant tackles in the sport during his sophomore campaign, which ended with him taking home All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and the Associated Press, in addition to a spot on the All-Big 12 first team.
Despite the struggles Utah faced on the offensive side of the ball last season, Fano progressed as a pass-protector and in the run game, earning him the reputation as a premier offensive lineman prospect for the 2026 draft. He's the third tackle taken off the board in ESPN's latest mock and considered by many to be a top-10 pick regardless of next year's draft order.
PFF's vouch for Fano as the top returning offensive lineman in college football next season certainly doesn't hurt his draft stock either, but don't expect all the hype to get to his head anytime soon. In addition to refining the technical aspects of his game, Fano has spent the offseason preparing to take on a new leadership role within the Utes' offense.
"I want to be the best offensive lineman in the country, and I think I am," Fano said. "And seeing [rankings and draft projections] — I don't know, it's cool, but it's just — that's what I already think of myself."
The advanced metrics from Fano's sophomore campaign certainly validate his affirmation. According to PFF, his 93.0 grade ranked No. 1 among all FBS tackles last season, while his 93.6 run-blocking grade was also the best in the country by over three points. Only former Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., who was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 9 overall pick in this month's draft, posted a higher score in "wins above average" than Fano did in 2024. His pass-block grade of 79.5 ranked inside the top 30 at the Power Four level as well.
While Fano's prowess in the run game and ability to protect the passer stand out, he probably won't be the Utes' only offensive lineman selected in the 2026 draft. Caleb Lomu, a 6-foot-6 tackle, is slated to go late in the first round according to ESPN's mock draft. Needless to say, Utah's ability to retain all five starters along its offensive line is good news for quarterback Devon Dampier.
"I definitely think we have the best offensive line in the country," Fano said. "And that doesn't just mean our own one-on-one responsibilities. We make a lot of calls on the field, and we control a whole lot of what the offense does."
If the Utes are indeed going to have the best offensive line in college football next season, Fano will certainly play a significant role in that sentiment coming to fruition.