Utah To Kickoff The 2020 Season At 2 p.m. Against Arizona

After a tumultuous offseason in which Utah was having a season and then not having a season multiple times, the Utes have received some clarity when it comes to their season opener on Nov. 7.

The Pac-12 announced on Monday afternoon that Utah will begin its Pac-12 South Division title defense at 2 p.m. on November 7 when Arizona comes to town. The game will air on ESPNU.

Utah couldn't have asked for a better opponent to begin the season.

Looking to find itself on both sides of the ball, the Utes could use a game against the Wildcats, wildly predicted to finish at the bottom of the Pac-12 south division, as a way to work out some early-season kinks.

In other big news from the games during the opening weekend, the Pac-12 made good on its promise to deliver 9 a.m. PST games this season as a way of exposing its national brand.

No. 21 USC and Arizona State — the two teams expected to battle with Utah for Pac-12 south supremacy — will kick off their season at 9 a.m. PST on FOX. No. 14 Oregon will begin its defense of the Pac-12 north division title with a 5:30 p.m. MST game against Stanford, which will air on ABC.

Don't worry Pac-12 fans, those who enjoy #Pac12AfterDark will still have those opportunities as two games are set to kickoff at 8:30 p.m. MST.

In what should be an interesting contest, Washington State and Oregon State will air on FS1 in the late night. The other #Pac12AfterDark contest is considered a Pac-12 North Division elimination game as Washington and Cal will meet in the Bay Area, airing on ESPN.

The last time Utah was on ESPNU came in 2012, when the Utes suffered a 34-24 loss to Arizona. Before that, Utah took down Pittsburgh 26-14 in 2011.

