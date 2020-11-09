Utah-USC Matchup Set For A #Pac12AfterDark Special in Nov. 21

Over the past five years, either Utah or USC have won four Pac-12 south division titles and played in the conference championship game.

Now once again in 2020, it's widely expected that the division title is going to come down to either the Utes or the Trojans. That's what makes their matchup on Nov. 21 at Rice Eccles Stadium so special — and even more-so considering Utah is 3-3 against USC over the previous six seasons.

Adding to the already highly anticipated matchup is the fact that the game will be a #Pac12AfterDark special. The conference announced on Monday afternoon that kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m MT and will air on ESPN.

This will be the second consecutive week that Utah is participating in a #Pac12AfterDark special as they're all set to kickoff against UCLA this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. MT (FOX).

Last year, Utah fell to the Trojans 30-23 when third-string quarterback Matt Fink threw for three touchdowns. The Utes struggled on offense as running back Zack Moss left early in the first half with a shoulder injury.

USC is already 1-0 this season, notching a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Arizona State when the Trojans scored 14 points in the final 2:52 to win 28-27.

The Utes are 3-6 against Utah since joining the Pac-12, yet hold a 3-1 advantage in games playing in the friendly confines of Rice Eccles.

