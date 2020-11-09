SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah-USC Matchup Set For A #Pac12AfterDark Special in Nov. 21

Ryan Kostecka

Over the past five years, either Utah or USC have won four Pac-12 south division titles and played in the conference championship game.

Now once again in 2020, it's widely expected that the division title is going to come down to either the Utes or the Trojans. That's what makes their matchup on Nov. 21 at Rice Eccles Stadium so special — and even more-so considering Utah is 3-3 against USC over the previous six seasons.

Adding to the already highly anticipated matchup is the fact that the game will be a #Pac12AfterDark special. The conference announced on Monday afternoon that kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m MT and will air on ESPN.

This will be the second consecutive week that Utah is participating in a #Pac12AfterDark special as they're all set to kickoff against UCLA this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. MT (FOX).

Last year, Utah fell to the Trojans 30-23 when third-string quarterback Matt Fink threw for three touchdowns. The Utes struggled on offense as running back Zack Moss left early in the first half with a shoulder injury.

USC is already 1-0 this season, notching a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Arizona State when the Trojans scored 14 points in the final 2:52 to win 28-27.

The Utes are 3-6 against Utah since joining the Pac-12, yet hold a 3-1 advantage in games playing in the friendly confines of Rice Eccles. 

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Utah's New 'Season Opener' At UCLA Now In Jeopardy

Following the breaking news that Utah's original season opener against Arizona had been canceled due to MULTIPLE COVID-19 cases, many are left wondering if the Utes will kickoff against UCLA on Saturday night

Ryan Kostecka

Statements From Mark Harlan And Kyle Whittingham

Following the cancellation of Utah's season opener against Arizona due to multiple COVID-19 cases, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan and head coach Kyle Whittingham issued statements

Ryan Kostecka

Utah's Timmy Allen Named To 2021 Julius Erving Award Watch List

Utah hasn't finalized its 2020-21 college basketball schedule yet, but junior forward Timmy Allen was recently named to the 2021 Julius Erving Award Watch List, given annually to the nation's best small forward

Ryan Kostecka

NCAA Releases 2020-21 Bowl Game Schedule; 37 In Total

Following the release of the 2020-21 NCAA bowl game schedule, the Pac-12 is currently slated to take part in 6 bowl games (not including CFP). That means Utah should be bowling in December

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 Preview: Arizona State Sun Devils

Entering year three under head coach Herm Edwards and armed with arguably the best quarterback in the Pac-12, is this the year the Sun Devils break through to the upper echelon of the conference?

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 South Preview: USC Trojans

Armed with arguably the conference's best offense and growing defense, this could be the season that USC break through and brings home its first Pac-12 South crown since 2017

Ryan Kostecka

Eight Utes Named To All-Pac-12 Preseason Teams

Utah tight end Brant Kuithe and offensive lineman Nick Ford were the only members of the Utes named to the all-Pac-12 preseason first team; Britain Covey named to the second and honorable mention teams

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football Season Opener CANCELED Due To COVID-19 cases

According to a statement released by its athletic department, Utah football has canceled its season opener against Arizona due to positive cases of COVID-19 within its program

Ryan Kostecka

Kyle Whittingham Here To Stay Following Contract Extension

Utah announced on Wednesday that it had agreed to terms with Kyle Whittingham on a contract extension, keeping the head coach in red as leader of the program through 2027

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Season Opener Against Arizona Has Changes

Since the Wisconsin-Purdue game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN has elected to change the Utah-Arizona game from 2 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and will now air on ESPN2

Ryan Kostecka