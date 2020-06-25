Utah Utes 2021 FB recruit Isaac Vaha gets it done on the hardwood

It's not exactly a secret in the state of Utah of how talented of an athlete Isaac Vaha is.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound to-be senior out of Pleasant Grove High School has been dominating his competition for years, and after finally growing into his body is seen as a national prospect on the football field.

He currently holds 19 offers, 15 of which have come from Power 5 conferences, including 9 of the 12 programs in the Pac-12 conference.

If anybody wants to talk about a player with potential, Vaha is a guy whose name has not only be mentioned, but talked about.

Blessed with incredible size, athleticism and grace, Vaha hasn't even begun to realize his potential in football considering he's been a basketball player for so long. He's extremely raw to the game of football but he's a natural born athlete and has proven to be a quick learner.

His basketball background makes Vaha and immediate redzone threat on the gridiron, and with more technique, experience and refining of the game, could make him thrive on the football field for the Utes.

Via Isaac Vaha Twitter (@IsaacVaha)

The Utes were his first college offer and that's so far gone a long way in helping them stay relevant. Also, offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has been reinventing the tight end position in Utah's offense, as evidenced by the emergence of Brant Kuithe last season.

Utah added one tight end in the 2020 recruiting class with 3* Connor O'Toole, so potential early playing time is there. But Vaha is seen as a project and could really take off as a junior and senior once he defines his abilities more.

There is also the possibility Vaha tries to dual-sport in both football and basketball.

As of right now, he is much more comfortable on the basketball court and shows good touch, strength and athleticism as a forward. If he was to focus solely on basketball, there's no doubt that he could play at the Power 5 level.

What Vaha ends up doing college is up for grabs, but my guess is that the school that's willing to give him a chance to shine on the field and the hardwood will better their chances at landing him.