Utah Utes 2021 prospect Ethan Calvert narrowing down decision

Ethan Calvert is a special prospect, there's no denying that — and that's why he's one of the top recruits on Utah's 2021 recruiting board, maybe even their No. 1 prospect. But Utah is locked into a three-way battle with USC and UCLA for his services.

Two months ago, the Utes appeared to be the longshots to land his services, especially considering USC is attempting to return to national prominence and is close to home, while his oldest brother Bo suits up for the Bruins.

Also, Ethan had yet to visit Utah's campus — while visiting the Trojans and Bruins multiple times as a So Cal kid. So when he was able to take a trip north last month to see the campus and get a feel for it, it was a huge win in Utah's recruiting world.

"Yeah I was there about a month ago and liked it there," Calvert told 247sports. "I have a few cousins who live in Wyoming, which is only about 2.5 hours away from the Utah campus. So my mom and I flew in to Utah and then drove to Wyoming afterwards. The trip was beneficial though and I saw what I wanted to see."

Calvert already has a great relationship with the coaching staff, especially after getting to know them when they were recruiting Bo and Josh. Although the Utes weren't able to land their commitments, securing Ethan's would make it all worth it as he's viewed as potentially the best of the brothers.

“We can’t meet with the coaches or see the facilities but they gave me a list of some places to visit," Calvert said. "I already have a good relationship with coaches and know them really well so I didn’t really need to visit with them. We walked the whole campus, saw the dorms, the academic buildings and drove up to the stadium. I liked the campus a lot and felt really comfortable there.”

Now that he's visited Utah's campus and really liked what he saw and how he felt, he believes he's nearing a decision. However, he does want to visit UCLA's campus one last time and feels that once he does, he'll be ready to announce his commitment.

“If I had to commit tomorrow, I wouldn’t be able to decide,” Calvert said. "I'm getting closer though and taking these recent visits has helped me a lot. I don't have a leader among those three but I think once I visit UCLA again, I should be able to decide, maybe in the next month.

Right now it's anybody's guess as what Ethan decides — but the Utes have to be in good spirits considering the relationships they have with, the fact that he's been on campus.

Also aiding in Utah's favor is the defensive scheme the Utah plays and how they've been able to send defenders to the NFL, most notably having six of them drafted this past year alone. And finally, the Utes will have openings at linebacker by the time he steps onto campus, so immediate playing time could happen.

Here's a complete breakdown of Calvert's game by SI's director fo recruiting John Garcia Jr.

Prospect: Ethan Calvert

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

Position: Outside Linebacker/Wide Receiver

School: Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian

Schools of Interest: Considering USC, UCLA, Stanford, Washington, LSU and several others.

Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Great defensive build. Tall with broad shoulders and above-average length. Muscular throughout, with room to add mass to lower half at the next level.

Athleticism: Calvert is the youngest of three brothers playing big roles in the Pac-12 and some say he has the talent to be the best among them. Strong straight-line linebacker with closing speed and considerable pop upon contact. Runs better than expected, relative to the frame, in the open field. Solid quickness in the wash with navigational ability.

Instincts: Sharp risk-taker whether dealing with contain, pursuit angles or gauging blockers. Can get to ball carrier with speed and redirect without much warning. At his best when path to assignment is on a linear path but flashes pass rushing upside on the edge as needed. He can take on blockers with length and leverage but prefers to win with athleticism.

Polish: While aggressive, plays within responsibility with efficiency and speed. He can scream downhill and make a play behind the line just as well as he can scrape over the top and fill a hole with purpose. Strong prospect with well-above-average football IQ evident in coverage despite a slight lack of fluidity in space.

Bottom Line: Calvert has the look and game of an old school inside linebacker with plenty of flashy traits along the way. He can thrive in the A and B gaps with downhill execution and hold his own as an underneath defender against the pass. But when it comes to projecting him at the collegiate level, he is a see ball, get ball linebacker with great fundamentals and plenty of pop to build upon.

