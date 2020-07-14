SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Ethan Calvert Highlights and Evaluation

date 2020-07-14

Prospect: Ethan Calvert
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker/Wide Receiver
School: Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian
Schools of Interest: Considering USC, UCLA, Stanford, Washington, LSU and several others.
Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Great defensive build. Tall with broad shoulders and above-average length. Muscular throughout, with room to add mass to lower half at the next level. 

Athleticism: Calvert is the youngest of three brothers playing big roles in the Pac-12 and some say he has the talent to be the best among them. Strong straight-line linebacker with closing speed and considerable pop upon contact. Runs better than expected, relative to the frame, in the open field. Solid quickness in the wash with navigational ability. 

Instincts: Sharp risk-taker whether dealing with contain, pursuit angles or gauging blockers. Can get to ball carrier with speed and redirect without much warning. At his best when path to assignment is on a linear path but flashes pass rushing upside on the edge as needed. He can take on blockers with length and leverage but prefers to win with athleticism. 

Polish: While aggressive, plays within responsibility with efficiency and speed. He can scream downhill and make a play behind the line just as well as he can scrape over the top and fill a hole with purpose. Strong prospect with well-above-average football IQ evident in coverage despite a slight lack of fluidity in space. 

Bottom Line: Calvert has the look and game of an old school inside linebacker with plenty of flashy traits along the way. He can thrive in the A and B gaps with downhill execution and hold his own as an underneath defender against the pass. But when it comes to projecting him at the collegiate level, he is a see ball, get ball linebacker with great fundamentals and plenty of pop to build upon.

