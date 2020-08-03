Utah Utes 2021 prospect Iverson Celestine is an SI All-American nominee

It may be the month of July, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

Typically though, Utah would like another running back from the 2021 class to pair with Parks — and enter Iverson Celestine, a three-star running back out of Fontainebleau High School in Mandeville, LA.

The Utes — the first Power-5 program to extend a scholarship offer to Celestine — offered him on Sept. 16 2018, right around the start of Celestine's sophomore season. Because of that early faith Utah showed him, and the relationship he has been able to develop with the Utes staff, Celestine has secured Utah within his top four schools. Joining the Utes are Tulane (his first offer), Virginia and Colorado, who offered him almost a year after the Utes.

"They (Utah) were the first Power 5 school to offer me, and obviously with the success they've had at running back I was excited," Celestine said. "I have no problem leaving the state of Louisiana if I find the right school for me. I'm looking for a place where I can grow as a person, a student and a football player over those four years."

What he likes most about the Utes has been the love they've showed him since day one, and the way they use their running backs in the offense. Celestine has been hard at work during the offseason refining his skillset in catching the ball out of the backfield and running routes out of the slot. He's looking to become that complete player, where a team like Utah knows how to take advantage of that skillset.

Here's a complete breakdown of Celestine's game by SI's director of recruiting John Garcia Jr.

Prospect: Iverson Celestine

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 200 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Mandeville (La.) Fontainebleau

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Compact. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Taut, relatively thick midsection. Powerful, carved-up lower body. Ample room to add mass.

Athleticism: Strong. Exceptional balance through contact. Active, decisive feet, though merely above-average overall quickness. Adequate long speed, with better burst. Solid hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: At best making one cut and pressing line of scrimmage. Hits hole with good burst. Will lower shoulder and bowl over smaller defenders. Refuses to go down on first contact. Creative ball-carrier; capable of making multiple defenders miss.

Polish: Clean footwork and technique leading up to exchange. Plays with natural center of gravity and forward lean. Flashes promise as route-runner, though needs more experience. Blocking ability largely unknown.

Bottom Line: Celestine is a powerful, instinctive running back with clear pass-catching potential. Needs to prove long speed and quickness against Pac-12 defenders. Potential multi-year starter for Utah, with floor as valuable member of backfield committee.

