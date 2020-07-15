SI All-American Candidate Iverson Celestine Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Iverson Celestine

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 200 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Mandeville (La.) Fontainebleau

Committed to: Utah

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Compact. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Taut, relatively thick midsection. Powerful, carved-up lower body. Ample room to add mass.

Athleticism: Strong. Exceptional balance through contact. Active, decisive feet, though merely above-average overall quickness. Adequate long speed, with better burst. Solid hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: At best making one cut and pressing line of scrimmage. Hits hole with good burst. Will lower shoulder and bowl over smaller defenders. Refuses to go down on first contact. Creative ball-carrier; capable of making multiple defenders miss.

Polish: Clean footwork and technique leading up to exchange. Plays with natural center of gravity and forward lean. Flashes promise as route-runner, though needs more experience. Blocking ability largely unknown.

Bottom Line: Celestine is a powerful, instinctive running back with clear pass-catching potential. Needs to prove long speed and quickness against Pac-12 defenders. Potential multi-year starter for Utah, with floor as valuable member of backfield committee.