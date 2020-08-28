FootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Jay Toia is an SI All-American nominee

Although committed to USC, Utah has had an all-out assault on Grace Brethren High School defensive tackle Jay Toia — the Utes are looking to make him one of the headliners of the 2021 class
Author:
Publish date:

It may be the month of August, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

But now with the offense starting to thrive, Utah must turn its attention to the other side of the ball. With three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, another SI All-American nominee, already on board, the Utes are looking to add to a headliner on the defensive line

Enter Jay Toia, a four-star defensive tackle out of Grace Brethren High School in Simi Valley, Calif.

8352399_398a6fc5170f4edbb23b63c68e2c15f9

Costelli is already the headliner an offense, an instant game-changer when he gets to campus. And Toia is the same thing, just on the other side of the ball — although he can play offense as well.

At 6-foot-3, 325 pounds, Toia shows shockingly amazing burst and athleticism, which is why he best projects as a defensive tackle who can stuff the run or rush the passer. 

Here's a complete breakdown by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia regarding what Toia can do at the next level...

8607498

Prospect: Jay Toia
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 325 pounds
Position: Offensive guard
School: Simi Valley (Calif.) Grace Brethren
Committed to: USC
Projected Position: Interior OL/DL

Frame: Toia’s built like a classic interior trench prospect. Head to toe density with paws for hands.

Athleticism: At defensive tackle, he moves around at a completely different speed than everybody else. He wins with initial burst off the line of scrimmage and with power. His feet don’t stop firing. At guard, he’s an absolute mauler. He probably dreams about Oklahoma drills in his sleep.

Instincts: The level of violence and the motor he plays with together makes him stick out like a sore thumb. While the other lineman are slowing down, he’s running over them. Shows a good understanding of block recognition as well.

Polish: He’s got a defensive mindset and there's no question about it. He can blow you off the ball on offense, and he’s a disciplined pass protector too, but Toia looks like he can do a lot of damage at 3-tech in the PAC 12.

Bottom Line: Toia is as twitchy as you’re going to find for his age and size. He can be coached into a successful lineman on either side of the ball. Capable of stepping into USC and immediately ruffling some feathers in those Trojan trenches.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Feb 29, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion.
Basketball

Utah MBB To Play ‘With A Little Chip On Our Shoulder’

Nov 21, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Tristan Gebbia (3) looks to throw against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Reser Stadium.
Football

Oregon State Will Be Without Starting QB Tristan Gebbia Against Utah

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Jake Bentley (8) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Football

Utah Football Not Taking The Easy Way Out, Will Be Ready For Oregon State

Nov 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Empower Field at Mile High.
Football

Former Utah OL Garret Bolles Signs Massive Contract Extension

Mar 21, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) jogs down court against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena.
Basketball

Former Utah Big Man Andrew Bogut Officially Retires From Basketball

Nov 23, 2019; Tucson, AZ, USA; Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass and scores a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Arizona Stadium.
Football

Where Has Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe Disappeared To?

Oct 24, 2020; Boise, Idaho, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jason Shelley (15) looks for a receiver during the first half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium.
Football

Clarity Gained Regarding Former Utah QB Jason Shelley And Utah State

Nov 30, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (20) reacts after taking down Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez (12) in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah LB Devin Lloyd Named Semifinalist For Butkus Award

Oct 12, 2019; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith congratulates Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham after a game at Reser Stadium. The Utes beat the Beavers 52-7.
Football

Game Preview: Utah Looking For First Win Of Season Against Oregon State