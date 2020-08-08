AllUtes
Utah Utes 2021 prospect Keleki Latu is an SI All-American nominee

Ryan Kostecka

It may be the month of August, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

But now with the offense starting to thrive, Utah must turn its attention to the other side of the ball. With three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, another SI All-American nominee, already on board, the Utes are looking to add to its linebacker depth and pair Reynolds with another game-changer on the outside.

Enter Keleki Latu, a three-star linebacker out of Jesuit High School in Carmichael, Calif.

Here's a complete breakdown by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia regarding what Latu can do at the next level...

9854182_5c57887ee7b74719b9f97eda59b75a85

Prospect: Keleki Latu
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker
School: Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit
Top Schools: Arizona State, Nebraska, USC, Oregon, Cal, Utah
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Long and lean. Enormous frame with plenty of room for 40-50 plus pounds of weight, easy.

Athleticism: His long legs make for long steps, but he can still break down and redirect when he needs to. Quick off the ball from both 3-point and 2-point stance. Flips hip to weave between guard and tackle on oversets.

Instincts: Plays through the whistle. If he gets reached, he won’t stay reached. Even at 205 pounds, no issues playing between the tackles, but his home at the next level is out on the edge. Refuses to be blocked.

Polish: Latu is physical off the line of scrimmage, but needs a sterner punch. Excellent leverage. Discipline eyes; Reads his keys and not the play, which tells me he’s receptive to coaching.

Bottom Line: Keleki Latu is gifted in the art of trench warfare. He plays with fantastic leverage with quick hands and feet to compliment his ridiculous reach. He’s a fantastic overall athlete with a high ceiling as an edge defender.

