SI All-American Candidate Keleki Latu Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Keleki Latu                                                                                                        Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker
School: Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit                                                                                      Top Schools: Arizona State, Nebraska, USC, Oregon, Cal, Utah                                            Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Long and lean. Enormous frame with plenty of room for 40-50 plus pounds of weight, easy. 

Athleticism: His long legs make for long steps, but he can still break down and redirect when he needs to. Quick off the ball from both 3-point and 2-point stance. Flips hip to weave between guard and tackle on oversets. 

Instincts: Plays through the whistle. If he gets reached, he won’t stay reached. Even at 205 pounds, no issues playing between the tackles, but his home at the next level is out on the edge. Refuses to be blocked. 

Polish: Latu is physical off the line of scrimmage, but needs a sterner punch. Excellent leverage. Discipline eyes; Reads his keys and not the play, which tells me he’s receptive to coaching. 

Bottom Line: Keleki Latu is gifted in the art of trench warfare. He plays with fantastic leverage with quick hands and feet to compliment his ridiculous reach. He’s a fantastic overall athlete with a high ceiling as an edge defender.

