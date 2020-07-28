AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Mason Tufaga is an SI All-American nominee

Ryan Kostecka

It may be the month of July, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

But now with the offense starting to thrive, Utah must turn its attention to the other side of the ball. With three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, another SI All-American nominee, already on board, the Utes are looking to add to its linebacker depth and pari Reynolds with another game-changer on the outside.

Enter Mason Tufaga, a four-star linebacker out of Saint Louis High School in Honolulu, HI.

Tufaga may not be committed to Utah but he's seen as one of those prospects where it's only a matter of time until he pledges to the Utes. Both 247 analysts Blair Angulo and Steve Bartle are predicting Utah as the favorite for Tufaga's services.

This is a kid who comes from a great high school in producing elite college-level talent, including former Heisman trophy winner Marcus Mariota of Oregon.

While not the biggest of players right now, Tufaga tests off the charts athletically and is seen as someone who will easily put on good weight at the next level. With Utah's strong Polynesian background, Tufaga's twitter account shows the Utes plenty of love throughout.

The Utes only signed one ILB recruit from the 2020 class in 3-star Sione Fotu — and with expected 2020 starters Devin Lloyd and Sione Lund draft eligible following the upcoming season, there is room for playing time.

Here's a complete breakdown by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia regarding what Fano can do at the next level...

EH51m1VU8AEUwpU

Prospect: Mason Tufaga
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds
Position: Linebacker
School: Honolulu (Hawaii) Saint Louis
Schools of Interest: Considering Utah, Arizona, Colorado, San Diego State and more.
Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Long frame with evenly-distributed weight throughout. Solid muscle mass in the upper and lower half with room to pack on more in the coming years.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast with great, efficient movement skill once target identifies himself. Some sideline to sideline ability with great closing speed and power. Lower-body explosion is evident in contact. Can redirect in the open field without considerable wasted movement.

Instincts: Patient approach through play diagnostic with an intriguing 0-60 phase thereafter. Strong motor through the first contact as well as in pursuit regardless of distance. Gets head around and finishes with great pad level and leverage. Volume tackler.

Polish: More efficient run-pass diagnosis would enhance his strongest physical traits. Does play under control despite aggressive style and enforcer tendencies in the box. Comfortable in space, especially playing outside in. Limited pass coverage samples but steady in pursuit with raw tools to play underneath zones and potentially flank a running back.

Bottom Line: Tufaga is a heat-seeking missile at the inside linebacker position with strong explosion downhill and from a lateral standpoint. He is advanced in the box with most elements of run defense, from shedding blocks with leverage and hand technique to fast-flowing through the hole with some pop. As his body physically matures and coverage comfort arrives, should be able to be a multi-year impact player at a high major program.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Utah safety Terrell Burgess' journey to NFL player is officially underway

Terrell Burgess has officially gone from a special teams role player at Utah to an NFL player for the Los Angeles Rams after he inked his new four-year contract after being drafted in the third round

Ryan Kostecka

What to expect for Utah's 2020 college football schedule

July 12 was a big day in the Pac-12 conference when it was formally announced that its 2020 fall athletics season would be conference-only — so how would the new-look Utes stack up on the gridiron?

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Logan Fano is as SI All-American nominee

Logan Fano is one of the top prospects in the state of Utah and has the potential to be a star at the collegiate level and above — and that's why he's recently been named an SI All-American nominee

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Kingsley Suamataia is as SI All-American nominee

Kingsley Suamataia is one of the top prospects in the nation and has the potential to be a star at the collegiate level and above — and that's why he's recently been named an SI All-American nominee

Ryan Kostecka

Kyle Kuzma breaks out in big way in return to the NBA bubble

In what is sure to be the weirdest ending to an NBA season ever, former Utah star Kyle Kuzma appears ready for life in the NBA bubble after dropping 25 points in a scrimmage victory

Ryan Kostecka

Utah QB Jake Bentley named to Maxwell Award preseason watch list

He has yet to play a single down for Utah, but graduate transfer Jake Bentley is already receiving recognition after being named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list, given annually to the nation's top quarterback

Ryan Kostecka

Utah 2021 in-state prospect Kingsley Suamataia names Utes in top 7

In what could be one of the biggest recruiting wins in recent memory for Utah, the Utes have made the too 7 for top in-state prospect Kingsley Suamataia, an instant game-changer for any program

Ryan Kostecka

The return to football for former Utah QB Alex Smith

News broke on Friday night that Alex Smith, the former Utah quarterback who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2005, was cleared to return to football after nearing losing his leg in a gruesome injury

Ryan Kostecka

REPORTS: Pac-12 finalizing "extra" conference game for 10-game schedule

After reports surfaced over a week ago that Oregon and Utah were to kick off the 2020 regular season schedule, it appears the Pac-12 is finalizing each conference member's extra game

Ryan Kostecka

Utah LB Devin Lloyd continues to rack up preseason accolades

Days after being named to the Butkus preseason award watch list, Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd has been named to the Wuerffel trophy watch list, college football’s premier award for community service

Ryan Kostecka