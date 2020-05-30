AllUtes
Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Cam'Ron Valdez Highlights

Ryan Kostecka

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period all the way until June 30, now is an extremely important to continue to connect with recruits via phone, text, facetime, etc.

Any chance that Utah coaches have to be in contact with recruits, they must take full advantage of it for the upcoming 2021 class as only Peter Costelli (4*, QB), Trey Reynolds (3*, LB) and Tevita Fotu (JC, DL) are the only commits thus far. Creating relationships with the prospects and setting up on-campus visits for when the dead period ends will be vital if head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff want to build on the success of the program's greatest recruiting class when the Utes finished with the No. 29 class in the country last year.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Now we are going to look at some of Utah's top targets in the 2021 class...

CAM'RON VALDEZ
*3-star, Running Back
*5-foot-10, 187-pounds
*Rockdale HS — Rockdale, TX

Valdez can flat out play football and might be one of the most complete running backs in this class who's beginning to rise up recruiting boards. He's one of those guys who's benefitted from the pandemic because it's has forced coaches and analysts to watch his game film, and he really pops on it.

Currently ranked the No. 23 running back in the country, Valdez has the athleticism and the frame that coaches want in a running back. Listed at 5'10'', 187-pounds, he looks wiry and could easily fill out to that 205-210-pound frame once he gets into a college lifting program.

He already has good vision but tends to not be very patient as a runner right now, instead using his athleticism to beat high school opponents. He can also catch the ball out of the backfield, which is becoming a bigger part of Utah's offense. 

There are certainly things he needs to work on, mainly pass protection and patience, but he's a physical runner who doesn't shy away from contact.

Valdez is an interesting prospect for the Utes as he was very high on the school prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and with it, the essential shutdown of recruiting. He was planning a trip to check out Utah, a school he was high on but how things have changed. 

The local programs have been all over him during the shutdown, blowing up his twitter with cool edits and he seems to be loving it. But Utah hasn't stayed out of the picture, and the Utes have done the work on low and kept up a good relationship with him. Getting him onto campus for an official visit will be a massive swing in his recruitment once it's allowed again. 

Utah's running back room is a little less crowded with the departure of Devonta’e Henry-Cole — which leaves expected junior starter Devin Brumfield and sophomore backup Jordan Wilmore, who drew raves in fall camp, as the two primary ball carriers.

The Utes only signed one running back in the 2020 class, 3-star Ty Jordan, who is versatile and could move into the slot. But based on his size and running style, Valdez could immediately come in and give Utah a complete-back to begin with.

