Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Jimmy Valsin Highlights

Ryan Kostecka

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period all the way until June 30, now is an extremely important to continue to connect with recruits via phone, text, facetime, etc.

Any chance that Utah coaches have to be in contact with recruits, they must take full advantage of it for the upcoming 2021 class as only Peter Costelli (4*, QB), Trey Reynolds (3*, LB), Koli Faaiu (3*, OG), Viliami Pouha (3*, DE) and Tevita Fotu (JC, DL) are the only commits thus far. Creating relationships with the prospects and setting up on-campus visits for when the dead period ends will be vital if head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff want to build on the success of the program's greatest recruiting class when the Utes finished with the No. 29 class in the country last year.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Now we are going to look at some of Utah's top targets in the 2021 class...

JIMMY VALSIN
*3-star, Wide Receiver
*6-foot-3, 180-pounds
*Bowie High School — Arlington, Texas

Valsin is an intriguing prospect as he possesses rare dual-sport capabilities — he also stars in track and field in the 100-meters, 200-meters and relays. The natural athleticism is there as he possesses top end speed that blends beautifully with his height and ability to high-point the football.

There is a lot to like about his upside but he is still somewhat raw as a wide receiver. He's much better as a straight-line speed guy rather than a guy who's going to create separation coming in and out of breaks during routes. 

He's also pretty thin at 180 pounds, so bulking up to 190 while also trying to become a crisper route runner is somewhat tough to do. But if the right college lifting program can get him to do that, he has the potential to shine.

Valsin has released a top-8, which included Utah, but his recruitment is still open. There's no perceived favorite as of now so the Utes are very much alive, and a bigger receiver who can take the top off of defenses is a nice commodity to have.

Utah only signed one wide receiver from the 2020 class, but two other players were signed as athletes and could see time on the offensive side of the ball. Juniors Bryan Thompson, Solomon Enis and Britain Covey are the expected starters for the upcoming 2020 season while senior Samson Nacua, junior Jaylen Dixon and freshman Devaughn Vele should all contribute on that side of the ball

