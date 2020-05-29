Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Robert Regan Highlights

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period all the way until June 30, now is an extremely important to continue to connect with recruits via phone, text, facetime, etc.

Any chance that Utah coaches have to be in contact with recruits, they must take full advantage of it for the upcoming 2021 class as only Peter Costelli (4*, QB), Trey Reynolds (3*, LB) and Tevita Fotu (JC, DL) are the only commits thus far. Creating relationships with the prospects and setting up on-campus visits for when the dead period ends will be vital if head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff want to build on the success of the program's greatest recruiting class when the Utes finished with the No. 29 class in the country last year.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Now we are going to look at some of Utah's top targets in the 2021 class...

ROBERT REGAN

*3-star, DB

*6-foot, 186-pounds

*Orange Lutheran High School — Orange, CA

Utah is no stranger to putting defensive backs in the NFL, as its entire starting secondary and one backup from last year's team are on NFL teams right now — three starters were taken within the first three rounds and are all expected to be players this season.

Regan could be next in line for greatness in Utah's secondary as the 3* prospect possesses the work ethic and coverage skills to succeed at the next level. Right now he's slotted in as a cornerback but I would not be surprised if he ends up at the safety position much like Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess did for the Utes last season.



There is much to like in Regan's game as he's physical at the point of attack and shows good knowledge and ball skills. But there are questions regarding his hips in coverage and his overall bend as he's built thick. The fact that he's succeeded as cornerback in the Trinity League — the most difficult high school football league in the nation — shows that he's capable of playing the position. But once he gets into a college weight room, I expect him to become a run-stuffing safety who can also play in coverage.

The Utes did add two cornerbacks and three safeties in last seasons recruiting class, headlined by 4* prospects Clark Phillips and Nate Ritchie. Utah is in the final-7 for Regan's talents.