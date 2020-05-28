Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Velltray Jefferson Highlights

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period all the way until June 30, now is an extremely important to continue to connect with recruits via phone, text, facetime, etc.

Any chance that Utah coaches have to be in contact with recruits, they must take full advantage of it for the upcoming 2021 class as only Peter Costelli (4*, QB), Trey Reynolds (3*, LB) and Tevita Fotu (JC, DL) are the only commits thus far. Creating relationships with the prospects and setting up on-campus visits for when the dead period ends will be vital if head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff want to build on the success of the program's greatest recruiting class when the Utes finished with the No. 29 class in the country last year.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Now we are going to look at some of Utah's top targets in the 2021 class...

VELLTRAY JEFFERSON

*3-star, Athlete

*6-foot-4, 230-pounds

*Edison High School — Fresno, CA

If recruits were based solely on looks, then Jefferson might be the best of the bunch as he already looks like a college football player right now. He has all of the raw skills to be a stud at the collegiate level, but just needs to refine his game more if he's to succeed.

While he's listed as an athlete, it's expected that Jefferson will be play on the defensive side of the ball as his size, athleticism and physicality would is best suited at a stand-up outside linebacker position.

He shows good instincts already but can get lost in the backfield a bit and has a tendency to go for the big hit rather than the clean tackle. He does have a frame that should allow him to put on some good weight in college, but depending on where he'll be used is the main issue.

Is he best suited as a stand-up linebacker or does he have the skillset to put his hand in the ground as a pass rusher? In that regard, he's raw. But Jefferson is just now beginning to tap into his potential and another big season in high school could see him rise up recruiting boards.