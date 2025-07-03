Utah football secures commitment from talented WR duo
The Utah football program picked up a pair of commits Thursday from Timpview High School standouts Jaron and Kennan Pula.
The Pula brothers announced their pledges to the Utes on social media roughly a week after they de-committed from UCLA together. Both went on a trip out to Salt Lake City to visit with Kyle Whittingham and his coaching staff near the end of June.
Kennan, listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, was ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and the No. 63 wide receiver prospect in the 2026 class. He received over two dozen offers and had interest from numerous power conference programs, including BYU, Iowa State and Texas Tech in the Big 12. Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss and Oregon were also involved, according to 247Sports.
Despite his recruiting profile having him down as a receiver, Kennan has also been projected as a solid safety prospect. That versatility and athleticism should get him on the field somehow, whether on the offensive, defensive or even special teams side of the ball.
Jaron, boasting a similar size and frame (6-foot-3 and 185 pounds), was graded as a four-star prospect and the No. 35 wide receiver in the class of 2026. He was also ranked the No. 5 recruit from the state of Utah.
Kennan and Jaron committed to UCLA back in September, featuring prominently in a recruiting class that checked in at No. 14 on 247Sports' 2026 class rankings. They visited DeShaun Foster and his Bruins coaching staff in early May. Their trip out to Utah was during the last weeked of the NCAA contact period.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class now features 16 commitments. The Utes made their biggest splash on the recruiting trail earlier this week when four-star prospect Kelvin Obot (No. 10-ranked offensive lineman in the class) announced his decision to join Utah. Whittingham and company also reeled in top-ranked junior college tight end prospect, Josiah Jefferson, as well as three-stars Dylan Waters (No. 97 cornerback) and Aisa Galea'i (No. 71 cornerback).
The Utes also landed recent pledges from three-stars Rowdy Pearce (ranked as the No. 94 offensive lineman in the 2026 class), Perrion Williams (No. 73 wide receiver in the class), Bear Fisher (No. 118 tight end) and Javion Ramon (No. 94 edge rusher).
Three-stars Michael Johnson (No. 49 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 77 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 123 cornerback), LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back) and Carter Stewart (No. 165 cornerback) committed to Utah as well, in addition to three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher).