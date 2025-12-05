Utah football loses pair of 4-star recruits to BYU

Utah football fans had been weary about whether the Utes would be able to sign both Kenan and Jaron Pula, two four-star wide receiver prospects out of nearby Lone Peak High School, during the early signing period for the 2026 class.

Despite being verbally committed to Utah since July, neither put pen to paper on the first day of the early signing period, signaling something had changed recently and a potential flip was on the horizon.

On Friday, those fears became a reality as Jaron and Kennan signed with BYU instead.

The talented duo made if official Friday during a ceremony at Lone Peak, the school Kennan and Jaron helped guide to the 6A state championship game as seniors after transferring from Timpview High School in the summer.

Word of the Cougars' late push for the talented duo started to spread through social media channels in November and grew louder in the days leading up to the early signing period. The ensuing change of heart was all but confirmed after Jaron reposted a BYU-related X post on Thursday.

Utah's flip of former Tennessee commit and four-star athlete Salesi Moa on Wednesday was taken by some fans as a sign the Utes wouldn't be getting signatures from Kennan and Jaron after all, despite both of them switching their verbal commitment from UCLA to Utah in July.

Though the ride didn't end with a championship trophy — Lone Peak lost to Corner Canyon, 35-20, in the state title game — it certainly wasn't a lost season for the Knights' talented brother duo. While playing on both sides of the ball, Kennan helped boost his recruiting profile from a three-star to a four-star rating on 247Sports, which tabbed him as the No. 23 athlete and No. 11 player from the state of Utah in the 2026 class. The 6-foot-2 prospect hauled in 44 receptions for 596 yards and 6 TDs in addition to logging 12 tackles and an interception on defense.

Jaron had already been regarded as a four-star recruit going into his senior year, and his play on the field backed up his ranking on 247Sports. On top of posting 62 catches for 938 yards and 11 TDs on offense, he recorded 48 tackles; returned a punt for a touchdown; and brought down 4 interceptions, one of which was featured as the top play on ESPN's "SportsCenter."

Jaron checked in as the No. 30 wide receiver and No. 8 recruit from the state of Utah at the time of Friday's signing, according to 247Sports. He was ranked as the No. 1 true wide receiver in the state, with his brother coming in at No. 2 (No. 11 player in the state overall). Both were distinguished four-star recruits.

Moa, who signed with the Utes over the Volunteers on Thursday, was the No. 1 overall player in the state and became the second highest-graded Utah signee in program history. He would've been highest-graded player to sign with the Utes had it not been for standout offensive tackle prospect, Kelvin Obot, who checked in with a 0.9872 composite grade on 247Sports at the time of his signing (Moa's was 0.9781).

Jaron Pula and Kennan Pula at their signing day ceremony. The Pula twins will sign with BYU after previously committing to Utah. pic.twitter.com/sHWKw4211d — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) December 5, 2025

