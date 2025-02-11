Utah Utes football: Three must-watch games in 2025
The 2025 season is a pivotal one for Utah football as the Utes aim to rebound from a challenging first year in the Big 12. With a fresh slate and key matchups on the horizon, three games stand out as must-watch contests that could define their season.
Sept. 13 at Wyoming
Utah wraps up its non-conference schedule with a tricky road game against Wyoming. While the Utes are expected to be the superior team, Laramie presents a potential trap game. The elevation, hostile environment, and a fired-up Cowboys team eager to renew the historic series make this a dangerous matchup. The last scheduled meeting between the teams in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19, and they haven’t faced off in 15 years. Utah owns a four-game winning streak over Wyoming, but with the Utes still getting adjusted in their second season in the Big 12, this early-season clash could be a major test of their focus and resilience.
Oct. 25 vs. Colorado
A late-season showdown in Salt Lake City pits Utah against a talented but uncertain Colorado team led by Deion Sanders. With Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders off to the NFL, the Buffaloes will be breaking in a new quarterback—either freshman phenom Julian Lewis or dual-threat transfer Kaidon Salter. This game is critical for Utah’s Big 12 title hopes, especially considering that both Arizona State and Colorado have bye weeks before their matchups with the Utes. If Utah wants to make a serious push for the conference championship game, defending home turf against Colorado is a must.
Oct. 18 at BYU
The Holy War returns to Provo for the second time since the rivals reunited in the Big 12. Utah will be looking for revenge after a heartbreaking 22-21 loss to BYU in 2024. Unlike past years when the game was a season finale, this year’s matchup falls in mid-October, serving as a crucial conference test. The Cougars play Arizona the week before, while Utah hosts Arizona State. With both teams vying for Big 12 relevance, this rivalry battle will have high stakes beyond just bragging rights.
Kyle Whittingham’s squad faces a defining year as they attempt to bounce back from a 5-7 season marred by injuries. These three games will play a major role in determining Utah’s 2025 outcome.